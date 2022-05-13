Badminton Watch: HS Prannoy seals win against Denmark, Indian squad celebrates reaching Thomas Cup final India defeated Denmark 3-2 in a thrilling semi-final tie to reach the final of the prestigious tournament for the first time ever. Scroll Staff An hour ago Indian squad celebrates after semifinal win at Thomas Cup | Badminton Photo How good is this? India 🇮🇳 has made it to their first ever Thomas Cup 🏆 final. @BAI_Media#ThomasUberCups #Bangkok2022 pic.twitter.com/wPM1rra7W4— BWF (@bwfmedia) May 13, 2022 Read more here: 🏸 #ThomasCup2022 #Bangkok2022 A team's dream. And it is still very much alive. 🥹My piece from earlier today.https://t.co/htgMznWfuM pic.twitter.com/Cz1fg1azDK— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 13, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. TUC 2022 Thomas Cup Indian badminton PV Sindhu Srikanth Kidambi