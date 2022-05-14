Prithvi Sekhar improved on his run from the 2017 Deaflympics, to win three medals at the ongoing quadrennial event in Caxias do Sul, Brazil.

In Samsun 2017, Prithvi paired up with Jafreen Shaik to win India it’s first ever Deaflympic medal when they won bronze.

On Thursday, he paired up with Dhananjay Dubey to win silver in the men’s doubles event, and then on Friday he won bronze in the mixed doubles with Jafreen, and then added another bronze in the men’s singles event.

Tennis duo Prithvi Sekhar / Jafreen Shaik defeat compatriot Dhananjay/ Bhavani Kedia (6-1, 6-2) to win bronze in Mixed Doubles event



Fantastic effort, huge congratulations to #TeamIndia 👏👏#JeetKaJazba pic.twitter.com/YG1yoBfPxw — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) May 13, 2022

The tennis contingent’s medals have taken India’s overall tally to 13 medals at the Deaflympics so far.

The Indians have so far won seven gold medals, one silver and five bronze medals. The shooting contingent came up with five medals alone – three golds and two bronze – while the badminton squad won three golds and one bronze.

Diksha Dagar, who had won silver at Samsun 2017 in the women’s golf event went one better to claim gold this time.