Andrew Symonds, considered one of the greatest all-rounders from Australia, passed away after a car accident, aged 46.
Symonds was a hard-striker of the ball while batting, making him perfect player for Australia’s One-Day International team. But he was also handy with the ball, able to switch between off-spin and medium pace bowling. His fielding too was impeccable, as he had a knack for direct hits.
It’s such a skill-set that saw him don Australian colours in 198 ODIs and 26 Tests.
The two-time World Cup winner was involved in a single-car accident outside Townsville, Queensland on Saturday night. He was the sole occupant of the car, reported AFP. His death comes just a few months after Australia greats Shane Warne and Rodney Marsh passed away due to heart-related issues.
“Unfortunately I’ve been here too often this year under these circumstances. I actually can’t quite believe it, to be honest,” former Australia captain Mark Taylor told Channel Nine. “Another tragic day for cricket.”
“He hit the ball a long way and just wanted to entertain. He was, in a way, a little bit of an old-fashioned cricketer,” another former Test captain and one of their all-time greats Allan Border told the Nine Network. “He was an adventurer. Loved his fishing, he loved hiking, camping. People liked his very laid-back style.”
Off-field, though he had his alcohol-related problems towards the end of his career, Symonds was popular for his friendly persona and had a cult hero status.
