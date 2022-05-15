Andrew Symonds, considered one of the greatest all-rounders from Australia, passed away after a car accident, aged 46.

Symonds was a hard-striker of the ball while batting, making him perfect player for Australia’s One-Day International team. But he was also handy with the ball, able to switch between off-spin and medium pace bowling. His fielding too was impeccable, as he had a knack for direct hits.

It’s such a skill-set that saw him don Australian colours in 198 ODIs and 26 Tests.

The two-time World Cup winner was involved in a single-car accident outside Townsville, Queensland on Saturday night. He was the sole occupant of the car, reported AFP. His death comes just a few months after Australia greats Shane Warne and Rodney Marsh passed away due to heart-related issues.

“Unfortunately I’ve been here too often this year under these circumstances. I actually can’t quite believe it, to be honest,” former Australia captain Mark Taylor told Channel Nine. “Another tragic day for cricket.”

“He hit the ball a long way and just wanted to entertain. He was, in a way, a little bit of an old-fashioned cricketer,” another former Test captain and one of their all-time greats Allan Border told the Nine Network. “He was an adventurer. Loved his fishing, he loved hiking, camping. People liked his very laid-back style.”

Andrew Symonds, Australia’s World Cup-winning allrounder, dies at 46 in a car crash

Off-field, though he had his alcohol-related problems towards the end of his career, Symonds was popular for his friendly persona and had a cult hero status.

Here’s a look at some stats from his stellar career:

Andrew Symonds 🇦🇺



ODI World Cup matches: 18

Runs: 515 @ 103.00 average

4s/6s: 51/10

HS: 143* (125) v Pakistan at Johannesburg in 2003 (his first ODI century)



Never lost an ODI World Cup match (18 wins)

2003 & 2007 ODI World Cup winner#RIPRoy — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) May 15, 2022

Vale Andrew Symonds

Players to score 10,000+ First Class runs before making their AUS Test debut

15,313 - Mike Hussey

12,679 - Brad Hodge

10,834 - Adam Voges

10,571 - ANDREW SYMONDS

10,267 - Darren Lehmann

10,193 - Martin Love



@CricketAus — Swamp (@sirswampthing) May 15, 2022

Andrew Symonds ODI stats overseas



in SA🇿🇦 - 94.80 avg, 96.53 SR

in SL🇱🇰 - 73.60 avg, 84.40 SR

in ENG🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 - 59.12 avg, 92.56 SR

in WI🏝️ - 56.81 avg, 87.41 SR

in IND🇮🇳 - 42.50 avg, 96.59 SR

in NZ🇳🇿 - 38.72 avg, 114.82 SR

(countries with min ten innings) — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) May 15, 2022

Here’s how his fellow cricketers and the cricketing community paid tribute to him on social media:

Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. That’s Roy. 💔😞 — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) May 15, 2022

Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. Prayers for the departed soul 🙏#RIPSymonds — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 15, 2022

Andrew Symond’s demise is shocking news for all of us to absorb. Not only was he a brilliant all-rounder, but also a live-wire on the field. I have fond memories of the time we spent together in Mumbai Indians.



May his soul rest in peace, condolences to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/QnUTEZBbsD — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 15, 2022

As we mourn the loss of former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds, we take a look back to his tremendous 143* against Pakistan at the 2003 World Cup.#RIPRoy pic.twitter.com/oyoH7idzkb — ICC (@ICC) May 15, 2022

RIP Andrew Symonds



Shocking news to wake up to here in Australia



😢



pic.twitter.com/oXhiqwEMRi — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) May 14, 2022

Can’t believe what I’ve just woken up to 😔

Thinking of his family, his teammates and everyone in the cricket community. We’ve lost another one of our hero’s #RIPRoy — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) May 15, 2022

One minute of Andrew Symonds direct-hit run outs! pic.twitter.com/MHRqNp1w1d — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 15, 2022

2022 was supposed to be better, another one lost too soon 😣 Roy was one of the reasons I watched cricket as a kid 💔 #RIPRoy https://t.co/yR9lVfHDC3 — Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) May 15, 2022

Simmo .. This doesn’t feel real .. #RIP ❤️ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 14, 2022

What is happening in the world….I can’t believe it. Wake up to find another amazing cricketer Andrew Symonds has been lost too soon. 💔 for his family and friends. Not sure Australian cricket fraternity can take much more 😢 #RIPRoy — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) May 15, 2022

Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family. #AndrewSymonds pic.twitter.com/QMZMCwLdZs — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 14, 2022

What a player when on song. And, at heart, a simple fellow as some of us were happy to discover. Too soon. #AndrewSymonds — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 15, 2022

Shane Warne's last tweet was about the passing away of Rod Marsh.



Andrew Symonds' last Insta post was on his devastatation at losing Warne.



Life, man. — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) May 14, 2022

Shocking news to wake up to here in India. Rest in peace my dear friend. Such tragic news 💔🥲 pic.twitter.com/pBWEqVO6IY — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 15, 2022

Look after yourself up there great man, I am 💔, loved him so much and our thoughts are with the family at this time. Hug your loved ones xx #RIPRoy pic.twitter.com/1nWupFBqOK — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) May 15, 2022

Horrendous news to wake up to.

Utterly devastated. We are all gonna miss you mate.☹️ #RIPRoy — Jason Gillespie 🌱 (@dizzy259) May 14, 2022

This is so devastating 😞

Roy was So much fun to be around

Our Thoughts are with Symonds family #RIPRoy — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) May 14, 2022

Shocking and a tragic news to wake up to…the passing away of Andrew Symonds 💔 RIP Andrew & thanks for the lovely memories🙏🏼 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 15, 2022

Tragic news to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. Condolences to his family, friends and well wishers. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) May 15, 2022

Andrew Symonds was many things to many people. To me he was one of my favourite players; a juggernaught of a man on & off the pitch. He was the first great T20 cricketer: a Rolls Royce in the field & a titan with the bat. I was lucky enough to work with him at Fox. RIP, Roy. pic.twitter.com/u8rvU4TqYg — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) May 15, 2022

Life is really unpredictable, shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace you legend. #GoneTooSoon — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 15, 2022

Such heartbreaking news!

Andrew Symonds was an entertaining cricketer and a terrific all-rounder.

May his soul rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4irvHr7LtB — DK (@DineshKarthik) May 15, 2022

Saddened and shocked to hear the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. A legend of the sport, gone too soon 💔



My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends 🙏#RIPRoy — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) May 15, 2022

Vale Andrew Symonds.



We are shocked and saddened by the loss of the loveable Queenslander, who has tragically passed away at the age of 46. pic.twitter.com/ZAn8lllskK — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) May 15, 2022