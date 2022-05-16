Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma were announced as captains of Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity respectively by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday.

The three teams will compete in the upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge to be played from May 23 to May 28 at Pune’s MCA stadium.

A total of 12 international players will compete in this year’s Women’s T20 Challenge.

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee picked the three squads – each comprising a total of 16 members.

Squads for the Women's T20 Challenge 2022

Supernovas Trailblazers Velocity
Harmanpreet Kaur  (C) Smriti Mandhana (C) Deepti Sharma (C)
Taniya Bhatia (VC) Poonam Yadav (VC) Sneh Rana (VC)
*Alana King Arundhati Reddy Shafali Verma
Ayush Soni *Hayley Matthews *Ayabonga Khaka
Chandu V Jemimah Rodrigues K.P.Navgire
*Deandra Dottin Priyanka Priyadarshini *Kathryn Cross
Harleen Deol Rajeshwari Gayakwad Keerthi James
Meghna Singh Renuka Singh *Laura Wolvaardt
Monica Patel Richa Ghosh Maya Sonawane
Muskan Malik S. Meghana *Natthakan Chantham
Pooja Vastrakar Saiqa Ishaque Radha Yadav
Priya Punia *Salma Khatun Aarti Kedar
Rashi Kanojia *Sharmin Akter Shivali Shinde
*Sophie Ecclestone *Sophia Dunkley Simran Bahadur
*Suné Luus Sujata Mallik Yastika Bhatia
Mansi Joshi S.B.Pokharkar Pranavi Chandra
*: Overseas player

The 2022 Women’s T20 Challenge will begin with the Trailblazers taking on the Supernovas.

The complete schedule is below:

Date Time (IST) Team A Team B
23-May-22 7:30 PM Trailblazers Supernovas
24-May-22 3:30 PM Supernovas Velocity
26-May-22 7:30 PM Velocity Trailblazers
28-May-22 7:30 PM Final Final

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said, “It is our mission to promote and nurture the sport we love across all formats and the Women’s T20 Challenge has always been key to that endeavour. The continued success of the tournament both on and off the field is encouraging and gives us immense confidence that we are heading in the right direction.”

On Sunday, the BCCI awarded the title sponsorship rights for the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 to Indian fantasy sports platform My11Circle after successfully participating in the bidding process.

“India has a rich vein of cricketing talent and the continued growth of the Women’s T20 Challenge serves as the ideal platform for the players to test themselves against the very best, at a world-class tournament,” said BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

He added: “The appetite for Women’s cricket has grown significantly and having My11Circle on board as the title sponsor of the 2022 edition, is a testament to that. The BCCI is committed to promoting women’s cricket in India and we look forward to a fruitful partnership with My11Circle.”