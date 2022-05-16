Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma were announced as captains of Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity respectively by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday.

The three teams will compete in the upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge to be played from May 23 to May 28 at Pune’s MCA stadium.

A total of 12 international players will compete in this year’s Women’s T20 Challenge.

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee picked the three squads – each comprising a total of 16 members.

Squads for the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 Supernovas Trailblazers Velocity Harmanpreet Kaur (C) Smriti Mandhana (C) Deepti Sharma (C) Taniya Bhatia (VC) Poonam Yadav (VC) Sneh Rana (VC) *Alana King Arundhati Reddy Shafali Verma Ayush Soni *Hayley Matthews *Ayabonga Khaka Chandu V Jemimah Rodrigues K.P.Navgire *Deandra Dottin Priyanka Priyadarshini *Kathryn Cross Harleen Deol Rajeshwari Gayakwad Keerthi James Meghna Singh Renuka Singh *Laura Wolvaardt Monica Patel Richa Ghosh Maya Sonawane Muskan Malik S. Meghana *Natthakan Chantham Pooja Vastrakar Saiqa Ishaque Radha Yadav Priya Punia *Salma Khatun Aarti Kedar Rashi Kanojia *Sharmin Akter Shivali Shinde *Sophie Ecclestone *Sophia Dunkley Simran Bahadur *Suné Luus Sujata Mallik Yastika Bhatia Mansi Joshi S.B.Pokharkar Pranavi Chandra *: Overseas player

The 2022 Women’s T20 Challenge will begin with the Trailblazers taking on the Supernovas.

The complete schedule is below:

Date Time (IST) Team A Team B 23-May-22 7:30 PM Trailblazers Supernovas 24-May-22 3:30 PM Supernovas Velocity 26-May-22 7:30 PM Velocity Trailblazers 28-May-22 7:30 PM Final Final

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said, “It is our mission to promote and nurture the sport we love across all formats and the Women’s T20 Challenge has always been key to that endeavour. The continued success of the tournament both on and off the field is encouraging and gives us immense confidence that we are heading in the right direction.”

On Sunday, the BCCI awarded the title sponsorship rights for the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 to Indian fantasy sports platform My11Circle after successfully participating in the bidding process.

“India has a rich vein of cricketing talent and the continued growth of the Women’s T20 Challenge serves as the ideal platform for the players to test themselves against the very best, at a world-class tournament,” said BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

He added: “The appetite for Women’s cricket has grown significantly and having My11Circle on board as the title sponsor of the 2022 edition, is a testament to that. The BCCI is committed to promoting women’s cricket in India and we look forward to a fruitful partnership with My11Circle.”