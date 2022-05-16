Experienced wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik are among the six members selected to represent India in the women’s wrestling categories at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The selection trials for the team were held on Monday at STC, Lucknow, and as per the Wrestling Federation of India, the following athletes will be in action in Birmingham:
- 50 kg: Pooja Gehlot
- 53 kg: Vinesh Phogat
- 57 kg: Anshu Malik
- 62 kg: Sakshi Malik
- 68 kg: Divya Kakran
- 76 kg: Pooja Sihag
The 62kg category was expected to be one of the most tightly-contested and it was Rio 2016 bronze medallist Sakshi Malik who emerged as the winner overcoming Tokyo Olympian Sonam Malik and Manisha, reported PTI.
In 57kg, there were some prominent names involved but it was Tokyo Olympian Anshu Malik who defeated Sarita Mor in the final to earn the call-up.
Divya Kakran earned her place by defeating Nisha Dahiya in the 68kg final.
For Vinesh Phogat, the time at Olympics and since has been a bit tumultuous but she will get a shot to earn another gold medal albeit this time in the 53kg category. She had won the gold in 50kg at the 2018 Games and in 48kg at the 2014 edition. Her path to the team was however hard-fought as she clinched a critical 3-3 win over Antim in the final bout with a point earned on challenge to level the scores.
At the last edition in Gold Coast, Vinesh Phogat was the only woman to win gold. Sakshi won bronze at 62kg although that result came as a disappointment for her. Divya too will be hoping to better her finish from four years back.
Women's wrestling medals at CWG 2018
|Player
|Category (All Freestyle)
|Medal
|Vinesh Phogat
|Women's 50 kg
|GOLD
|Babita Phogat
|Women's 53 kg
|SILVER
|Pooja Dhanda
|Women's 57 kg
|SILVER
|Sakshi Malik
|Women's 62 kg
|BRONZE
|Divya Kakran
|Women's 68 kg
|BRONZE
|Kiran
|Women's 76 kg
|BRONZE