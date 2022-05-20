Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni said on Thursday that he will definitely be donning the team’s jersey for Indian Premier League in 2023.

The CSK legend and former India captain said at the toss ahead of the team’s last match this season against Rajasthan Royals that it will be unfair on the fans in Chennai if he doesn’t play there and say thank you.

“Definitely [fans will get to see him in action for CSK beyond this season],” Dhoni told Ian Bishop at the Brabourne Stadium. “For the simple reason that it will be unfair to not play in Chennai and to say thank you.”

Dhoni also hoped that 2023 season will be played across venues and he will get to say farewell around the country. IPL 2022’s group stage has been played entirely in Maharashtra with the knockouts moving to Kolkata and then Ahmedabad. But CSK’s season comes to an end on Thursday as they failed to reach the top four.

“Mumbai is one place, where as a team and as an individual I have got a lot of love and affection. But it wouldn’t be nice to the CSK fans. And also, hopefully next year there will be an opportunity where the teams will be travelling so it will be a like thank you to all the different places where we will be playing games at different venues,” Dhoni said.

He added later, “Whether (2023) will be my last year or not, that’s a big question because you can’t really predict something two years down the line. But definitely I will be working hard to come back strong next year.”

“You’ll definitely see me in the yellow jersey - whether it’s this yellow jersey or some other yellow jersey you will have to wait and watch,” Dhoni had said earlier this season when he walked out for the toss as the captain, taking over mid-campaign from Ravindra Jadeja.

The defending IPL champions made the announcement before the game against SRH, with Dhoni returning to lead the franchise he had been captain of since the inaugural season. The 40-year-old led Chennai to four IPL titles, the most recent being in the 2021 season.

Earlier in the day, ESPNCricinfo reported that not only Dhoni will play for CSK next year but he is also set to continue leading the team.