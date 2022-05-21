Hockey India named a nine-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team who will represent the country in the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey 5s to be held in Lausanne, Switzerland from June 4 to 5. The Indian Women’s team will play Uruguay, Poland, South Africa, and hosts Switzerland.

The Indian team will be Captained by Rajani Etimarpu and Mahima Choudhary will shoulder the responsibility as the Vice Captain.

The team includes experienced goalkeeper Rajani Etimarpu, defenders Rashmita Minz, Ajmina Kujur. Midfielders Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Mahima Choudhary and Preeti have been called up, while forwards Mariana Kujur, Mumtaz Khan, who were part of the U-18 team that played the Youth Olympics which was held in Hockey 5s format, and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal will feature in the team.

Additionally, Suman Devi Thoudam and Rajwinder Kaur have been named as standbys.

Chief Coach Janneke Schopman, who will accompany the team, expressed excitement ahead of her first outing at the Hockey 5s event.

“I have never coached Hockey 5’s in an official tournament so it will be interesting experience for me. We have picked a team with variety. Plenty of young talent who proved themselves in the Junior World Cup and I am keen to see them play in this format combined with players from the Senior Core Group,” stated Schopman.

Team list:

Goalkeepers:

1. Rajani Etimarpu (Captain)

Defenders:

2. Rashmita Minz

3. Ajmina Kujur

Midfielders:

4. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke

5. Mahima Choudhary (Vice-Captain)

6. Preeti

Forwards:

7. Mariana Kujur

8. Mumtaz Khan

9. Rutaja Dadaso Pisal

Standbys:

1. Suman Devi Thoudam

2. Rajwinder Kaur

Participating Teams Men: India Malaysia Pakistan Poland Switzerland

Participating Teams Women: India South Africa Uruguay Poland Switzerland