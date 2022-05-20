The ATP and WTA said Friday that they were stripping ranking points from this year’s Wimbledon after Russian and Belarusian players were banned from the Grand Slam tournament following the invasion of Ukraine.

“It is with great regret and reluctance that we see no option but to remove ATP Ranking points from Wimbledon for 2022,” said an ATP statement.

“Our rules and agreements exist in order to protect the rights of players as a whole. Unilateral decisions of this nature, if unaddressed, set a damaging precedent for the rest of the Tour. Discrimination by individual tournaments is simply not viable.”

The WTA joined the ATP soon.

“As a result of the All England Tennis Club’s position that it will not honour its obligation to use the WTA Rankings for entry into Wimbledon, and proceed with a partial field not based on merit, the WTA has made the difficult decision to not award WTA ranking points for this year’s Wimbledon Championships,” said a WTA statement.

Wimbledon had announced a ban on Russian and Belarusian players from the 2022 tournament in response to the invasion of Ukraine, but ATP and WTA organisers branded the move “unfair” and “very disappointing” on Wednesday.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which runs Wimbledon, had said it was acting to “limit Russia’s global influence through the strongest means possible”.

