Badminton, Thailand Open Super 500 semifinal live: PV Sindhu takes on Olympic champion Chen Yufei
Follow live coverage of the Thailand Open Super 500 semifinal between India’s PV Sindhu and Olympic champion Chen Yufei from China.
How Sindhu prevailed in a topsy-turvy battle against world No 1 Yamaguchi
Chen Yufei 20-16 PV Sindhu: Just a mini comeback that, as it turned out to be. Sindhu just appears to be a little flat-footed today. Game points for Chen, but Sindhu saves on after a good rally.
Chen Yufei 17-15 PV Sindhu: Uff, Sindhu’s best weapon arguably these days. The round-the-head, inside-out crosscourt.
Chen Yufei 17-14 PV Sindhu: Oh, brilliant defence by Chen. Sindhu should have put that point away after a good smash but Chen sends it back and Sindhu’s kill at the net is not sharp enough. She shows good power next point, followed by an error by Chen. Sindhu closing in.
Chen Yufei 15-10 PV Sindhu: Couple of good points for Sindhu immediately after the break but Chen takes control back immediately for a big lead. A third lucky net chord for the Indian gets her the serve back.
Chen Yufei 11-7 PV Sindhu: Another shot from Sindhu that misses the sidelines rather comfortably. The drift has played a part all through last two weeks in Bangkok. A handy lead for Chen into the interval.
Chen Yufei 10-7 PV Sindhu: What did Chen Yufei have for breakfast?! Two amazing challenges to overturn decisions already. Sindhu must be feeling a little envy I would imagine. It is NOT one of her strongsuits.. as we see at the end of a lovely long rally right on cue!
Chen Yufei 8-5 PV Sindhu: Good little run of points for Chen here. Sindhu’s radar yet to start functioning properly. Lines being missed. She gets the serve back with a lucky net chord.
Chen Yufei 5-4 PV Sindhu: Both players using the crosscourt shorts to good effect early on.
Chen Yufei 3-3 PV Sindhu: Length issues for Sindhu early on here, the lifts going long or wide. Gets the serve back with a delightful round-the-head crosscourt slice that we saw a lot of yesterday too.
Chen Yufei 0-2 PV Sindhu: Sindhu chooses the near side to start with as she did in the match against Akane yesterday, a sign that she is probably expecting a three-game battle here and wants to finish on the better end.
PV Sindhu time. A 11th meeting coming up against Chen Yufei, first since December 2019 as Sindhu recently recalled that she hasn’t played the Olympic champion for a while.
What a WS semifinal line up we have today.
World No 2 Tai Tzu Ying vs former world champion Ratchanok Intanon
But first, Olympic Champion Chen Yufei vs former world champion PV Sindhu
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Thailand Open Super 500 semifinal in Bangkok between India’s PV Sindhu and reigning Olympic champion Chen Yufei from China.
On Friday Sindhu prevailed in a topsy-turvy battle against world No 1 Akane Yamaguchi. It was not the highest quality performance by either player, given the standards they have set, but Sindhu was comfortably the better player on the day against an off-colour Yamaguchi as she extended the Head-to-Head record to 14-9 against her Japanese rival.
The reward for Sindhu is a match-up that we haven’t seen in a while, as the Indian herself recounted in a BWF interview recently. Chen Yufei, the Olympic champion, will offer a stiff test but Sindhu has had a good record against her in the past, leading 6-4 on H2H even though they last played at the end of 2019.
