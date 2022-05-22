It was a three-way story on Saturday night at the Wankhede Stadium from the moment rain came down at the toss till Tim David made it rain sixes at the end. The two teams playing were bottom-placed Mumbai Indians and playoff hopefuls Delhi Capitals, but looming large over the stadium was the Royal Challengers Bangalore shadow.

In the end, David – a former RCB player who didn’t do much when he was there at the franchise – produced the franchise’s most telling batting contribution of the season, playing for MI. It was a night full of drama, even if not the highest quality of cricket was on show and it ended in joy for RCB, consolation for MI and heartbreak for DC.

Ishan Kishan’s 48 and a late cameo by David helped Mumbai Indians down Delhi Capitals by five wickets, a result that allowed RCB to sneak into the IPL playoffs.

Chasing 160 for victory, David lifted Mumbai from a precarious 95-3 in 14.3 overs to smash 34 off 11 balls as they achieved the target with five balls to spare and knock Delhi out of the final-four race.

“I know a couple of teams were watching us keenly but for us it was important to get what we wanted to get out of this game,” said Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma as his side – most successful in IPL with five titles – ended bottom of the 10-team table with 10 losses from 14 matches.

“To make sure that we finish on a high and to take some positives from this last game and try to see where we didn’t do well this season and try to correct those mistakes.”

IPL newcomers Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants made the final-four early, while Rajasthan Royals became the third team to make the play-offs.

Gujarat end the league as number one in the 10-team table followed by Royals as the top two teams will have a second shot at making the title clash even if they lose their first qualifier on May 24.

Lucknow will meet Faf du Plessis’ Bangalore, who ended the league stage on 16 points – two ahead of Delhi (14), in the eliminator on May 25.

Delhi let go of their chances as skipper and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant failed to take a review when David edged his first ball to the glovesman and replays suggested the batsman had nicked it.

“It’s always hard to put your finger on single aspect of the game. You can rewind the clock to the start of the game as well when our top-order batting was so poor,” Delhi coach Ricky Ponting told reporters.

“Obviously Tim David was out first ball but there are so many aspects that we will be disappointed (with), but the important thing is that the players need to learn from games like this.”

Ponting also dismissed any doubts on Rishab’s choice as leader, stating: “Absolutely no doubt in my mind that Rishabh, even the last season, was the right choice for captaincy.

“He is still a very young man. He is still learning about the captaincy side of things. He has certainly got my full backing and looking forward to getting back working with him next year.”

David hit four sixes, put on 50 off 20 balls with Tilak Varma, who made 21, to put the chase back on track and Ramandeep Singh finished it off with an unbeaten 13.

Kishan and Dewald Brevis, who made 37, put on 57 runs to lay the foundation for the chase.

Earlier left-arm fast bowler Daniel Sams took down fellow Australian David Warner with the swashbuckling left-hander top-edging a catch to short third man.

Jasprit Bumrah soon combined from the other end to send back Mitchell Marsh for a first ball duck and then got Prithvi Shaw, for 24, as Delhi slipped to 31-3 inside six overs.

Pant and West Indies big-hitter Rovman Powell then put on 75 runs for the fifth wicket to rebuild the innings and put pressure on the opposition bowlers.

The left-handed Pant smashed 39 off 33 deliveries and Powell hit a 34-ball 43 before being bowled by Bumrah, who returned figures of 3-25, but Delhi managed a competitive total.

Here are reactions from the thriller between MI and DC:

#IPL2022



So, that Virat Kohli innings against GT took #RCB into the playoffs after all. What a time it was to get back into form!



✍️ @aditya_c19, ICYMI:https://t.co/EURWONQjwb — The Field (@thefield_in) May 21, 2022

RCB qualified for the playoffs for the third consecutive year. We bring to you raw emotions, absolute joy and post-match celebrations, as the team watched #MIvDC. This is how much it meant to the boys last night.@kreditbee#PlayBold #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/5lCbEky8Xy — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 22, 2022

Crowd Roars RCB RCB RCB 🔥❤️pic.twitter.com/xrE9o2Ixgx — Virat Video Bot™ (@ViratVideoBot) May 21, 2022

See how almost everyone except DC fans combined to cheer in unison for Rohit and Kohli today, forgetting the fan wars?



Not that hard, is it? 😇 — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) May 21, 2022

Tim David is real RCBIAN FAN WOW RCB RCB @RCBTweets — Aftab Alam 55 (@aftabalam55786) May 21, 2022

Bit disappointed with #DC's body language in the last 50 runs. Having said that I feel for them this year. They have been unsettled with late arrivals, injuries, Covid. It is a good side. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 21, 2022

Hope RCB go all the way now. DC is eliminated, hopefully a Delhi boy finally wins the trophy which has eluded him for long. https://t.co/XMJ3rq7ZGF — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) May 21, 2022

Here's why Tim David is a special player :



Tim David has expected SR of 158 for the shots he played in the IPL but strikes at 212 this year.



His shot efficiency of 54 is the highest in the league.



Has the highest control percentage of 79% off attacking shots. — Steph (@albatrosscric) May 21, 2022

Crazy scenes here! What a night! 🤩 Thank you @mipaltan 🙏🏼 — Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) May 21, 2022

Kinda knew this defeat, in the second match of the campaign, will hurt them bad https://t.co/lI7U0HoA3C — Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) May 21, 2022

Bangalore: Rains, winter in summer, IPL semis. It is all happening. pic.twitter.com/uYb3XuI1oa — Sudatta (@iSudatta) May 21, 2022

This wicket wasn't just about bounce. It was also because of deviation. The ball seamed in from bouncer length.



Usually to get the ball to seam, it has to be pitched up. Almost driving length.



Bumrah is not usual. #MIvsDC https://t.co/rUmTpKSA2v — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) May 21, 2022

Am I the only one who thinks that @CricketAus are crazy if they don’t select @timdavid8 for their T20 team? Most dominant finisher in the world T20 game… — Ryan Campbell (@cambo_19) May 21, 2022

MI end on a high 💙 Congrats to RCB for qualifying! You're welcome 😉 #IPL2022 — EEMS (@NaeemahBenjamin) May 21, 2022

The atmosphere at the Wankhede Stadium was electric. Who would have thought that some MI fans would cheer for RCB? Things that you rarely witness, things you barely get an opportunity to witness.#IPL2022 — Prajakta (@18prajakta) May 21, 2022

#IPL2022



Tim David: "I got a message from Faf this morning - it was a picture of him, Maxi and Virat all in an MI kit, maybe I’ll get to post that on Instagram later."



The things we do for.... trophies!?🤣 — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) May 21, 2022

Thank you @mipaltan 👍🏻😃 Well done @RishabhPant17 and @DelhiCapitals 🤘 Tough luck, you guys equally deserve to be in the playoffs, unfortunately or fortunately it’s the nature of sport and this tournament. Chin up! Rcb, is there a fairy tale waiting to be written? 😄 — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) May 21, 2022

Well isn’t that just terrific 🙌 — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) May 21, 2022

Playoffs baby letsss gooo @RCBTweets 🔥🔥 thanks @mipaltan for today !! Forever grateful 😈😈 #IPL2022 #DCvsMI not to forget thanks to @DelhiCapitals too !! 😈 — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) May 21, 2022

Last year in Qualifier Rishabh gave Tom Curran the final over instead of Rabada and that cost DC dearly. And tonight he didn't review Tim David's caught behind. Two decisions he will regret dearly. DC fans must be wondering what could have been.. #MIvDC #IPL2022 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 21, 2022

Report by AFP