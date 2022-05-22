IPL 2022 IPL 2022, Watch: Emotions unfurl as RCB watches MI beat DC to earn the Bangalore team a playoff spot Royal Challengers Bangalore needed Mumbai Indians to beat the Delhi Capitals in order to progress to the second stage of the season. Scroll Staff An hour ago RCB players celebrate making it to the playoffs | Twitter/Screengrab RCB qualified for the playoffs for the third consecutive year. We bring to you raw emotions, absolute joy and post-match celebrations, as the team watched #MIvDC. This is how much it meant to the boys last night.@kreditbee#PlayBold #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/5lCbEky8Xy— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 22, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. IPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals RCB MI DC Virat Kohli Glenn Maxwell