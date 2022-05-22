Manchester City retained the Premier League title in the most dramatic of fashion as they hauled themselves back from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 with three goals in the space of a little over fix minutes.

Ten years on from Sergio Aguero’s incredible finish that led to a 3-2 win against Queens Park Rangers, City once again left it late (not that late, however) to produce a memorable finale.

Ilkay Gundogan came off the bench to score twice with Rodri also on target as Pep Guardiola’s men held off Liverpool’s title charge to win the league by a point.

With 45 minutes to go in the season, the top two teams were level on points and separated by Goal Difference. One Liverpool goal next, however, would have put heaps of pressure on Manchester City.

At half-time, it was Manchester City trailing 0-1 against Aston Villa and Liverpool were being held 1-1 by Wolves. Incredibly, the next goal came from Aston Villa’s Phillipe Coutinho, once of Liverpool’s colours.

As things stood City were still winning but things looked bleak as Liverpool piled the pressure on Wolves. A win at Anfield seemed like a inevitability so City had to win.

And then came an incredible phase at Etihad Stadium as City scored three goals in less than six minutes to overturn the deficit.

When Liverpool did win their match, City had effectively sealed the deal.

Guardiola had urged his Manchester City side to grasp the chance at greatness by claiming a fourth Premier League title in five seasons and they did just that.

This is Guardiola’s 10th in just 13 seasons as a manager after winning three La Liga and Bundesliga crowns with Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Holding off Liverpool this season is arguably City’s finest achievement in Guardiola’s six-year reign and he was in tears after the final whistle.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, who were beaten to the title by City on the last day of the 2018-19 season, were in the midst of an historic attempt to win the quadruple.

Having already won the FA Cup and League Cup, as well as earning a Champions League final date with Real Madrid in Paris on May 28, Liverpool could have become first English club to claim all four major trophies in a single season.

As things ended, it was another creditable second-place by Liverpool, crossing 90 points only to be pipped by a superb City side.

Gundogan started the comeback as he headed in Raheem Sterling’s cross at the back post.

Rodri then side-footed home from outside the box and Gundogan completed the fightback by tapping home Kevin De Bruyne’s cross at the back post.

Guardiola said before the game he wanted no repeat of Aguero’s legendary late strike a decade ago.

But the Calatan was the most relieved man in Manchester as he sealed the 10th league title of his coaching career in just 13 seasons.

Fans swarmed onto the pitch to celebrate at full-time and the crossbar at the goal where City scored all of their goals was snapped under the weight of supporters sitting on it.

Liverpool’s 3-1 win saw goals from Sadio Mane, Mohammad Salah and Andy Robertson.

