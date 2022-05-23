Field Watch Watch: Mario Balotelli scores a mesmerising rabona goal in Turkish league The 31-year-old found the back of the net five times, one of which was a stunning rabona goal, to help Adana Demirspor beat Goztepe in the Turkish Super Lig. Scroll Staff 42 minutes ago Updated 39 minutes ago File image of Mario Balotelli | Reuters / Daniele Mascolo 🎩 Mario Balotelli'nin 5. golü! #Seviyoruzİşte 💬 "Bu gole bir yorum rica edeyim..." #beINSüperLig pic.twitter.com/pvBAxfEQi9— beIN SPORTS Türkiye (@beINSPORTS_TR) May 22, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mario Balotelli football super lig