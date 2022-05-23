Women's T20 Challenge 2022, Trailblazers vs Supernovas live: Harmanpreet Kaur & Co opt to bat first
Follow live coverage of the first match of the 2022 Women's T20 Challenge between Trailblazers and Supernovas at the MCA stadium in Pune.
Live updates
While the merits of having such a small tournament despite the vast availability of resources to the BCCI is questionable, it is still a chance for India’s best domestic talent to rub shoulders with some superstar cricketers – Indian and overseas – in a competitive environment. The fact is that the tournament has remained a four-match affair despite the volume of cricket played by a majority of the selected cricketers is nowhere near enough.
Given the fact that not one of the 106 matches in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy recently was broadcast or live-streamed, the Women’s T20 Challenge gives a chance to catch a glimpse of the players who, statistically, had great tournaments.
The BCCI has indicated that the Women’s IPL is on the cards from 2023, pending approval at the Annual General Meeting. If that indeed is the case, then the Women’s T20 Challenge in this current avatar will be played for the last time in 2022. For the sake of Indian cricket, one hopes that certainly is the case.
Team news
(In batting order we expect, because the production thinks Poonam Yadav will bat at No 3)
Supernovas: Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Sune Luus, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, V Chandu, Meghna Singh.
Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Hayley Matthews, Sharmin Akhter, Sophia Dunkley, Richa Ghosh (wk), Salma Khatun, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Poonam Yadav.
TOSS: Supernovas, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, are taking on Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers. Supernovas have won the toss and will be batting first. Mandhana says she wanted to bowl anyway.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the first match of the 2022 Women’s T20 Challenge between Trailblazers and Supernovas at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune.
Squads
Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sharmin Akhter, Richa Ghosh(w), Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Salma Khatun, Renuka Singh, Arundhati Reddy, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Saika Ishaque, Shradda Bhau Pokharkar, Sujata Mallik.
Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Muskan Malik, Priya Punia, Taniya Bhatia(w), Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Sune Luus, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Ayushi soni, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, V Chandu, Rashi Kanojiya.