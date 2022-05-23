Women's T20 Challenge 2022, Trailblazers vs Supernovas live: Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia fall
Preview: Chance for Indian talent to shine in (hopefully) last edition of Women’s T20 Challenge
Supernovas 82/2 after 9 overs: Was turning out to be a decent over from Reddy, but Harman wields that big batswing for a slog sweep, not quite the connection she was looking for but enough for four. Timeout!
Supernovas 74/2 after 8 overs: Harmanpreet in the middle and she looks busy right away. Harleen finishes the over with a couple of fours too. Despite the wicket, good stuff from the batting side.
WICKET! Over 7.1: Priya Punia 22 (20) b Hayley Matthews “She picks up another wicket,” says the commentator for the first wicket to fall to a bowler in this tournament. Terrific from Hayley Matthews though, pushed it through and it hurried Punia. Seemed like a plan all along, going by her celebration. Supernovas 63/2
Supernovas 63/1 after 7 overs: The classic quiet 7th over. Poonam Yadav into the attack and starts off with a quiet over.
Supernovas 58/1 after 6 overs: A 8-run over from Hayley Matthews to close the powerplay out. Harleen Deol is the new batter in, she played a stellar role for HP in the Women’s T20 Trophy recently Will be interesting to see her Strike Rate today, if that’s an area she has worked on.
WICKET! Over 4.6: Deandra Dottin 32 (17) Run Out Sharmin Akhter Deandra Dottin was in fantastic striking form, had just hit a brilliant six over square leg... not long after, Sharmin Akhter with a bullet throw to send the WorldBoss back. Supernovas 50/1
Supernovas 39/0 after 4 overs: Classy from Punia, two lovely timed shots on the offside in front and behind square off Gayakwad. Width on offer, punished.
Destructive power of Deandra Dottin, pure timing of Priya Punia. Very alliterative (and entertaining) opening partnership so far.
Supernovas 29/0 after 3 overs: WorldBoss with three fours in the over bowled by Renuka. Showing her strength down the ground, couple of straight hits and then one wide of mid-on.
RichaG up to the stumps for Renuka
Supernovas 15/0 after 2 overs: “Don’t expect too much turn from this track,” says the commentator and Gayakwad turns one square to beat Punia. Errs on line to Dottin, put away fine for four.
Supernovas 8/0 after 1 over: With Deandra Dottin opening, you wouldn’t have predicted Priya Punia hitting the first six of the event. A brilliant finish to the first over, lofting one over mid-on all the way. Dottin with a couple of attempted big shots but the timing wasn’t there.
Players are in the middle: Worldboss Deandra Dottin and Priya Punia are opening for Supernovas. Renuka has the new ball in hand. Play!
While the merits of having such a small tournament despite the vast availability of resources to the BCCI is questionable, it is still a chance for India’s best domestic talent to rub shoulders with some superstar cricketers – Indian and overseas – in a competitive environment. The fact is that the tournament has remained a four-match affair despite the volume of cricket played by a majority of the selected cricketers is nowhere near enough.
Given the fact that not one of the 106 matches in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy recently was broadcast or live-streamed, the Women’s T20 Challenge gives a chance to catch a glimpse of the players who, statistically, had great tournaments.
The BCCI has indicated that the Women’s IPL is on the cards from 2023, pending approval at the Annual General Meeting. If that indeed is the case, then the Women’s T20 Challenge in this current avatar will be played for the last time in 2022. For the sake of Indian cricket, one hopes that certainly is the case.
(In batting order we expect, because the production thinks Poonam Yadav will bat at No 3)
Supernovas: Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Sune Luus, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, V Chandu, Meghna Singh.
Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Hayley Matthews, Sharmin Akhter, Sophia Dunkley, Richa Ghosh (wk), Salma Khatun, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Poonam Yadav.
TOSS: Supernovas, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, are taking on Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers. Supernovas have won the toss and will be batting first. Mandhana says she wanted to bowl anyway.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the first match of the 2022 Women’s T20 Challenge between Trailblazers and Supernovas at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune.
Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sharmin Akhter, Richa Ghosh(w), Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Salma Khatun, Renuka Singh, Arundhati Reddy, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Saika Ishaque, Shradda Bhau Pokharkar, Sujata Mallik.
Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Muskan Malik, Priya Punia, Taniya Bhatia(w), Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Sune Luus, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Ayushi soni, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, V Chandu, Rashi Kanojiya.