Hockey, Asia Cup, India vs Japan Live : Birendra Lakra’s team looks for their first win
Follow live updates of men’s hockey Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Japan.
Live updates
Hello and welcome to Scroll.in’s coverage of men’s hockey Asia Cup 2022. India, led by Birendra Lakra take on Japan today in their second Group Stage encounter in Jakarta.
A new-look India team started their campaign with a draw against Pakistan yesterday. India scored through a penalty corner routine in the ninth minute, through debutant Selvam Karthi, and held onto the lead till the last minute of play. The defending champions will be looking to do much better today.
Stats / photos courtesy: FIH.Hockey / Asian Hockey Federation
Screenshots: Disney+Hotstar