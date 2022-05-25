South African batsman David Miller smashed an unbeaten 68 to lead newcomers Gujarat Titans into the Indian Premier league final with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.

Chasing 189 for victory in the first qualifier, Gujarat rode an unbeaten 106-run fourth-wicket stand between skipper Hardik Pandya (40) and Miller to achieve the target with three balls to spare in Kolkata.

With 16 needed off the final over, the left-handed Miller smashed each of Prasidh Krishna’s first three balls for six to bring the house down at a full capacity Eden Gardens in the first qualifier.

His unbeaten 68 came from 38 balls and included three fours and five sixes.

Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan set up the win with figures of 0-15 that kept Rajasthan to 188-6 despite Jos Buttler’s 56-ball 89.

Gujarat, one of two new teams alongside Lucknow Super Giants in the expanded 10-team IPL, now await their opponent for the title clash on Sunday in their home ground Ahmedabad. The second qualifier on Friday will decide the other finalist.

Rajasthan, who ended second in the table topped by Gujarat, have another shot of making the finals when they meet the winner of Wednesday’s eliminator between Lucknow and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Here are reactions to GT’s win in Qualifier 1:

#IPL2022 #Qualifier1



☑️ First team to qualify for playoffs



☑️ Top of the table after league phase



☑️ First team to reach the final



Not a bad start to life in the IPL for @gujarat_titans! 💥 https://t.co/NF2imXTUD4 pic.twitter.com/pY7jBy11Ij — The Field (@thefield_in) May 24, 2022

One step closer!! 🙌 Top team effort and into the finals !!



Will be putting our all on Sunday 👊#AavaDe #GujaratTitans #SeasonOfFirsts pic.twitter.com/fDyKjmvz2W — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) May 24, 2022

It has been a sheer delight to see Gujarat Titans journey. First team to reach the final. Huge achievement. Many congratulations to the captain, team and support staff.#IPL2022 #GTvRR — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 24, 2022

I've long felt Hardik Pandya should bat in the top 5 - it's been really cool to see him display another side to his batting.



To do so after returning from an injury and captaining a new side, despite not having significant leadership experience - outstanding stuff. — Chinmay Bhogle (@chinmaybhogle) May 24, 2022

Most last-over chases for a team in IPL season:



7 times - GT in 2022*

5 times - CSK in 2018

5 times - RR in 2019#IPL2022 #GTvRR — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) May 24, 2022

This one hurts, but we go again in Ahmedabad.



We still believe.💗 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 24, 2022

Killer Miller. Gujarat Titans. What. A. Story. What. A. Team 🤩🥳🤩🥳 Through to the finals… #IPL2022 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 24, 2022

And they just continue to exceed expectations! Congratulations on qualifying for the 'home' final @gujarat_titans 👏🏽 Well played, well led @hardikpandya7 👊🏽 @DavidMillerSA12 Ice cool under pressure 🙌🏼 #GTvRR #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/EazcEE2bMY — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 24, 2022

This franchise has brought back the @DavidMillerSA12 we knew from Punjab days. What a team and quality individuals making their presence count 👏#GTvsRR #IPL2022 — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) May 24, 2022

If there's ANY game where you can afford to lose in the playoffs, it's in the first qualifier.



Now that it's out of the way, RR can regroup again. I am optimistic ♥️#IPL2022 #GTvsRR — Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) May 24, 2022

Gujarat playing like titans. Congratulations @gujarat_titans Miller and Hardik partnership 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 24, 2022

They’ve had some luck on their side this season but Gujarat Titans have had so many clutch moments, would’ve been hard to not see them in the finals.



Gujarat to play at their homeground, Ahmedabad in the #IPL2022 finals. 🤩 — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) May 24, 2022

6-6-6 at Eden Gardens.



David Miller, remember the name? #IPL2022 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 24, 2022

Class chase by Gujarat Titans. Waited for the right deliveries to attack and had a sense of calm confidence. Gave peak MI vibes.#IPL2022￼ #GTvRR — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) May 24, 2022

The @gujarat_titans will play for the coveted #IPL2022 trophy in front of a packed stadium at home. It doesn’t get more poetic than this! Brilliant chase and what a stunning finish by killer @DavidMillerSA12 👏🏽 They have been the team to beat this year 🔥#RRvGT — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) May 24, 2022

GG's we gave it our all but came short, Ahmadabad next✊🏻 #RRvGT #IPL2022 — Riyan Paragg (@ParagRiyan) May 24, 2022

Amazing the amount of times that @gujarat_titans have been able to chase & win…💪🏽 #IPL2022 They are off to the finals baby!!! — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) May 24, 2022

Gujarat lost Wriddhiman Saha for nought off New Zealand quick bowler Trent Boult on the second ball of the chase with the crowd silenced by the departure of their local hero.

Shubman Gill (35) and Matthew Wade (35) then took charge to take the attack to the opposition bowlers as Gujarat reached 64-1 in six overs of the powerplay when only two fielders are allowed outside the inner circle.

The right-left batting pair of Gill put on 71 before a mix-up between the two saw Gill comfortably run out.

The Australian soon followed, slapping Obed McCoy to deep mid-wicket where Buttler made no mistake.

Pandya stood firm and found able company in Miller, who reached his twelfth half-century of the IPL, as the two put the chase back on track.

Earlier Rajasthan started cautiously before Sanju Samson made 47 off 26 balls, adding 68 with Buttler.

Samson hit five fours and three sixes before falling to left-arm spinner Sai Kishore in his attempt to get another hit over the fence only to get caught at long-off.

Rashid Khan kept a lid on the opposition scoring with his leg-spin as he choked the opposition of runs during his four overs.

Buttler, who leads the tournament batting chart with 718 runs including three centuries, never quite hit his best form as he hit 12 fours and two sixes in his 89.

Inputs from AFP