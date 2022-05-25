IPL 2022 Eliminator, LSG vs RCB live updates: Lucknow Super Giants face Royal Challengers Bangalore
Follow live coverage of Indian Premier League 2022 Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Live updates
LSG vs RCB in IPL 2022 league stage: Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore faced just once during the league stage this season, with the latter winning by 18 runs. Asked to bat first, RCB posted a total of 181/6 with skipper Faf du Plessis slamming a 64-ball 96. Virat Kohli was dismissed for a first-ball duck by Dushmantha Chameera in this match. In reply, KL Rahul (30 off 24) and Krunal Pandya (42 off 28) got runs but LSG could only manage 163/8 in their 20 overs. With the ball for RCB, Josh Hazlewood stood out with figures of 4/25 from his four overs.
IPL 2022 points table after league stage
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|1
|GT
|14
|10
|4
|0.316
|20
|2
|RR
|14
|9
|5
|0.298
|18
|3
|LSG
|14
|9
|5
|0.251
|18
|4
|RCB
|14
|8
|6
|-0.253
|16
|5
|DC
|14
|7
|7
|0.204
|14
|6
|PBKS
|14
|7
|7
|0.126
|14
|7
|KKR
|14
|6
|8
|0.146
|12
|8
|SRH
|14
|6
|8
|-0.379
|12
|9
|CSK
|14
|4
|10
|-0.203
|8
|10
|MI
|14
|4
|10
|-0.506
|8
6.50 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of Indian Premier League 2022 Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.