LSG vs RCB in IPL 2022 league stage: Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore faced just once during the league stage this season, with the latter winning by 18 runs. Asked to bat first, RCB posted a total of 181/6 with skipper Faf du Plessis slamming a 64-ball 96. Virat Kohli was dismissed for a first-ball duck by Dushmantha Chameera in this match. In reply, KL Rahul (30 off 24) and Krunal Pandya (42 off 28) got runs but LSG could only manage 163/8 in their 20 overs. With the ball for RCB, Josh Hazlewood stood out with figures of 4/25 from his four overs.

IPL 2022 points table after league stage

Team    Pld    Won    Lost    Net RR    Pts   
1    GT    14    10    4    0.316    20   
2    RR    14    9    5    0.298    18   
3    LSG    14    9    5    0.251    18   
4    RCB    14    8    6    -0.253    16   
5    DC    14    7    7    0.204    14   
6    PBKS    14    7    7    0.126    14   
7    KKR    14    6    8    0.146    12   
8    SRH    14    6    8    -0.379    12   
9    CSK    14    4    10    -0.203    8   
10    MI    14    4    10    -0.506    8

6.50 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of Indian Premier League 2022 Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.