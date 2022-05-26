World No 5 Rafael Nadal’s 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 win over Frenchman Corentin Moutet in the second round of the French Open marked the Spaniard’s 300th Grand Slam match win.
He became only the third men’s singles player in history to cross the milestone, trailing only Roger Federer (369) and Novak Djokovic (325).
Most wins at Grand Slams (men)
|Player
|Career Titles
|Career Win/Loss
|Roger Federer
|20
|369-60
|Novak Djokovic
|20
|325-46
|Rafael Nadal
|21
|300-41
|Jimmy Connors
|8
|233-49
|Andre Agassi
|8
|224-53
|Ivan Lendl
|8
|222-49
|Pete Sampras
|14
|203-38
|Andy Murray
|3
|193-50
|Stefan Edberg
|6
|178-47
|John McEnroe
|7
|167-38
The win was also his 107th win at Roland Garros, and he’s lost just three matches at the Major - once to Robin Soderling and twice to Djokovic.
Earlier this week, he broke Federer’s record to now have the most wins at a single Grand Slam by a male singles player, when he won his 106th French Open match against Jordan Thompson in the first round, overtaking Federer’s 105 wins at Wimbledon.
Nadal’s 107 wins at the French Open includes 13 of the record 21 titles he’s won.
The sixth seed is yet to lose a set so far in this tournament, but comes to Paris after suffering from a foot injury recently at the Rome Masters.
He next faces Dutchman Botic van de Zandschlup on Friday.
Most men's singles wins at one Grand Slam
|Players
|Tournament
|Grand Slam Matches Won
|Rafael Nadal
|Roland Garros
|107
|Roger Federer
|Wimbledon
|105
|Roger Federer
|Australian Open
|102
|Jimmy Connors
|US Open
|98
|Roger Federer
|US Open
|89
|Jimmy Connors
|Wimbledon
|84
|Novak Djokovic
|Roland Garros
|83
|Novak Djokovic
| Australian Open
|82
|Novak Djokovic
|US Open
|81