Hockey, Asia Cup, India vs Indonesia, Live updates: India up 6-0 at halftime
Follow live updates of men’s hockey Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Indonesia.
And we’re off in the third quarter
End of Q2 - India 6-0 Indonesia: Not been a gripping encounter by any means. It’s been a one-sided affair, as expected, as India go into the half-time break 6-0 up. They still need to score nine more goals in the remaining 30 minutes of this match to make it through to the Super 4 based on more goals scored than Pakistan - whom India will be level on points with at the end of this match. The question now is how well Indonesia will defend in the second half.
Q2 - India 6-0 Indonesia: Snapshot by Sheshe Gowda with just 10 seconds to go, but it floats just wide.
Q2 - India 6-0 Indonesia: GOAL FOR INDIA! SV Sunil scores again, getting on the end of Selvam Kathi’s pass from the left to score his second and India’s third in this quarter.
Q2 - India 5-0 Indonesia: India needs 10 more goals without reply to make it through to the Super 4s
Q2 - India 5-0 Indonesia: GOAL FOR INDIA! Nilam Sanjeep powers his drag-flick through the goalkeeper to score his first and India’s fifth in this match.
Q2 - India 4-0 Indonesia: Penalty corner for India
Q2 - India 4-0 Indonesia: GOAL FOR INDIA! It’s SV Sunil getting in on the action this time. Missed stop from Raj Kumar Pal. But the ball is passed back to him, he calmly dodges one defender and passes it to the Sunil on the left, who controls and places his shot at goal. Julius gets a touch but cannot make the save.
Q2 - India 3-0 Indonesia: Penalty corner for India 4 mins into the second quarter
And they’re off in this second quarter.
The commentator confirms. India needs to win this match with a difference of 15 goals, not 16, to make it through to the Super 4.
That’s it for the first half. The urgency is unmistakable from the Indians. But they still need to score 12 more goals in the remaining three quarters - without conceding - to get through to the Super 4
Q1 - India 3-0 Indonesia: GOAL FOR INDIA! Uttam Singh makes amends for that missed chances earlier to tap home India’s third after a melee in the circle.
Q1 - India 2-0 Indonesia: Another PC for India. A good double save by Indonesia’s goalkeeper Julius Rumaropen.
Q1 - India 2-0 Indonesia: GOAL FOR INDIA! It’s Pawan Rajbhar again. The first rusher does well to block Nilam Sanjeep’s drag-flick. Raj Kumar Pal struck another shot at goal from the rebound but it’s saved by the goalkeeper and falls to Pawan, who takes his time and lifts it over the goalkeeper.
Q1 - India 1-0 Indonesia: PC for India.
Q1 - India 1-0 Indonesia: GOAL FOR INDIA! It’s the big man, Pawan Rajbhar who gets India on the board. A slapped ball into the box is not cleared well by the defender, Pawan gets to the loose ball and plays a shot first time. No chance for the goalkeeper.
Q1 - India 0-0 Indonesia:We’re in the 9th minute of this match, India’s dominating possession 66-34. But still no goal.
Q1 - India 0-0 Indonesia: First good chance for India. Maninder Singh pushes the ball forward from inside the box, and Uttam Singh hits his shot wide. India cannot afford to be as wasteful today.
Q1 - India 0-0 Indonesia: Just over 4 mins into this match and no clear chance at goal created for India. But there is no mistaking the urgency - just look at how far up the field Birendra Lakra, a defender, has pushed up.
AND THEY’RE OFF!
The two teams walk out onto the pitch for the national anthems as the commentator reminds us again that India needs to win this match by at least 16 goals.
“It’s good we have a chance and the boys need to prove that. We know we have to score, we can’t take it easy. Last few matches we’ve been a bit lazy, we haven’t been on the second post, things like that. We can’t afford that today,” said Sardar Singh, the India coach.
To get through to the Super 4, India needs to win by 16 goals at least. That’s a rather tall order for this young Indian team, but not impossible.
Hello and welcome to Scroll.in’s coverage of men’s hockey Asia Cup 2022. India, led by Birendra Lakra take on Indonesia today in their final Group A encounter in Jakarta.
India, the defending champions have not had the best starts to their campaign. They drew against Pakistan in the opening match and then lost 5-2 to Japan in the second match. But Pakistan’s narrow defeat against Japan gives the men in blue a glimmer of hope. They now need to come up with the goals - plenty and plenty of goals! - against hosts Indonesia in the last match of Pool A to have any chances of making it to the Super 4s stage.
