Field Watch Watch: When grandson took his 84-year-old grandfather with dementia to Man City’s title-winning game A reminder of why sport is beautiful. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Updated 2 hours ago Premier League champions (L) and Barry Carr with grandson Charlie Gibson | AFP and Charlie Gibson / Tiktok Screenshot Best 3 minutes you’ll see all day.This grandson takes his 84-year-old grandfather with dementia to Man City’s last game of the year. Man City goes on to win the premier league, and happiness follows Some Things man ❤️ @StoolFootball pic.twitter.com/TRctFpRXcd— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 25, 2022 More in the report below:This is the lovely moment Manchester City fan Barry Carr enjoyed the team's win on Sunday. The 84-year-old, who has Dementia, sang along with the crowd as the club secured the Premier League title. 😍🏆https://t.co/4EZwXmmOTG pic.twitter.com/hTt4QfsZnf— ITV Granada Reports (@GranadaReports) May 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Man City Premier League Manchester City Viral Video Dementia