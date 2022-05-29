The kick-off of Saturday’s Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris was delayed “due to a security issue”, Uefa said on Saturday.

The match was supposed to kick off at 21:00 (0030 IST) at the Stade de France but announcements in the ground said the hold up was caused by the “late arrival” of supporters.

Police sources told AFP that supporters tried to force their way through the first ticket checkpoint outside the stadium – situated in the northern Paris suburb of Saint-Denis – but that access to the venue remained “watertight”.

Thousands of supporters were still massed outside the stadium with half an hour to go to kick-off.

Tear gas was fired by police after several dozen people attempted to climb over barriers, according to an AFP journalist on the scene.

Nonsense for UEFA to suggest this is down to fans arriving late. I know LFC fans who arrived at Stade de France two and a half hours ago and have only just got inside the ground. Complete lack of organisation. Dangerous bottlenecks. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) May 28, 2022

Update: Entered stadium at 916, a quarter of an hour after intended kickoff after getting off Stade de France metro at 630 odd. So angry and so many fans just gave up. Every single one should sue @uefa and French police. Joke what we have to put up with. — Andy Kelly (@AndyK_LivNews) May 28, 2022

Police letting fans in ridiculously slowly. Pepper spray still in the air among the Liverpool fans. Police too heavy handed. Fans are calm and behaving themselves — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) May 28, 2022

Have filmed riot police and security even falling to the ground impacted by tear gas - even as the #UCLfinal tries to start inside. pic.twitter.com/OjYI3fVIpI — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) May 28, 2022

“For security reasons, the UEFA Champions League final kick-off has been delayed by 15 minutes,” UEFA tweeted, although that delay was likely to be longer as the Liverpool players returned to the pitch to warm up.

There were still large sections of empty seats in the official Liverpool end of the 80,000-capacity stadium at the time the game was supposed to start.

Some 6,800 security forces were deployed for the event, with between 30,000 and 40,000 Liverpool fans without tickets for the final expected in Paris.

A fan zone with a capacity of over 40,000 was set up for them on an avenue in the east of the French capital.

Around 20,000 fans of each club were officially allocated tickets for the game.

The players walked out for the match for 1.06 am IST kickoff after a delayed opening ceremony.