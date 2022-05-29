Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 to win their record 14th Champions League title. The only goal of the match came in the 59th minute after Vinicius Junior got on the end of a Fede Valverde pass to slot past Allison Becker in the Liverpool goal.

At the other end, the heroics of Thibaut Courtois kept the Spanish giants well in the hunt for the title they last won in 2018, when they beat Liverpool 3-1 in Kyiv.

It is easy to forget now that Carlo Ancelotti’s Real side lost at home to Sheriff Tiraspol in the group stage, such has been their extraordinary run since.

They were 2-0 down on aggregate to Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 before a Karim Benzema hat-trick in 17 second-half minutes in the second leg took them through.

Against Chelsea in the quarter-finals they scored late at home in the return leg to force extra time before Benzema got their winner.

The best was saved for the semi-final against Manchester City when they went into the 90th minute of the second leg needing two goals just to force extra time. They duly got them, and Benzema then struck the winner.

In the final, they didn’t need a comeback, all they needed was a solitary goal and an inspired goalkeeper to end Liverpool’s quest for cup treble.

Incidentally, the last time Real lost in a Champions League final was in 1981 (called the European Cup then), when they lost 1-0 to Liverpool. Since then, including Saturday night’s heroics, they’ve won eight titles in the competition.

🏆 1956

🏆 1957

🏆 1958

🏆 1959

🏆 1960

🏆 1966

🏆 1998

🏆 2000

🏆 2002

🏆 2014

🏆 2016

🏆 2017

🏆 2018

🏆 2022#CHAMP14NS — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) May 28, 2022

Make it 5 pic.twitter.com/mhmwqSu879 — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) May 29, 2022

A new trophy that rewards a hard collective and individual work. 🏆

Thanks to all Madridistas, the trophy is also yours ¡ 𝗛𝗔𝗟𝗔 𝗠𝗔𝗗𝗥𝗜𝗗! 🤍



𝘊’𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘮𝘰𝘯 𝘩𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘪𝘳𝘦… ⚔️ Al hamdulillah 🤲🏼❤️#Nueve #HalaMadrid #CHAMP14NS #UCL pic.twitter.com/v9WqLBhcFl — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) May 29, 2022

14!!!!!!!! — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) May 28, 2022

Marcelo confirms he's played his final game for Real Madrid.



He joined in 2007 and finished up by lifting his 𝟐𝟓𝐭𝐡 trophy with the club. Legend ⚪ pic.twitter.com/sKiI23Ks7T — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 29, 2022

Congratulations to Real Madrid for the @ChampionsLeague title won tonight at the Stade de France. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 28, 2022

Well, I thought @LFC would have too much tonight. They didn’t do much wrong but all credit to @realmadrid It’s a club that simply wins on the big occasion. — Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) May 28, 2022

La 14 ya está con nosotros!! A disfrutar, madridistas!! #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/TUyj6CZie6 — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) May 29, 2022

@LFC Proud of you guys!! Win, lose, or draw you guys gave it your all this season and we all appreciate it!!#YNWA❤️❤️❤️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 29, 2022

Congratulations to Real Madrid who have repeatedly defied the odds this season to win the Champions League. Great character, a winning mentality and a canny manager…oh, and a truly great goalkeeper. Well played. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) May 28, 2022

Increíble, @realmadrid. ¡Enhorabuena por hacer historia de nuevo, enhorabuena por la 1️⃣4️⃣ Champions! 👏⚪ https://t.co/EHwngh2jlc — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) May 28, 2022

A familiar sight. Madrid kings of Europe! 👑#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/GOK8us5u09 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 28, 2022

𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟔

Down 2-0 at half time of second leg vs. PSG. Won 3-2



𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥

Down 4-3 in the 75' of second leg vs. Chelsea. Won 5-4



𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥

Down 5-3 in the 90' of second leg vs. City. Won 6-5



𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥

Beat Liverpool 1-0



Ridiculous run 🤯 pic.twitter.com/IHLUOU4Da4 — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 28, 2022

Real Madrid invested bit less than €40m fee to sign Thibaut Courtois. August 2018. ⭐️🇧🇪 #UCLFinal



1023 days later, he’s by far the Man of the Match of this Champions League final.



What a goalkeeper. pic.twitter.com/nDY193kvIi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2022

#UCL



🗣 Thibaut Courtois: "...to put some respect on my name, because I don't think I have enough respect. Especially in England."



📽 BT Sport Footballpic.twitter.com/V3pFaq4XE5 — The Field (@thefield_in) May 29, 2022

With AFP inputs