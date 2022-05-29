Hockey, Asia Cup Super 4s, India vs Malaysia live: Birendra Lakra & Co eye a spot in the final
Follow live updates of men’s hockey Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Malaysia.
Live updates
Q1 - India 0-0 Malaysia: Malaysia get us started in this Super 4 match.
The teams are out for the anthems.
Japan lost 3-1 to South Korea after being undefeated in Pool A. They’re out of contention for the final.
Hello and welcome to Scroll.in’s coverage of men’s hockey Asia Cup 2022. India, led by Birendra Lakra take on Malaysia today in their second Super 4 match against Malaysia.
The Indians will be confident after their 2-1 win over Japan yesterday, a much better performance over the Asian Games gold medallist compared to what the team in blue had put up when they met in Pool A. Malaysia would be, on paper, an easier game, but the South East Asian team has been known to pull off upsets quite regularly - they beat India in the semi-final of the Asian Games, at this very stadium in Jakarta four years ago.
Stats / photos courtesy: FIH.Hockey / Asian Hockey Federation
Screenshots: Disney+Hotstar