French Open 2022 Watch: Rafa Nadal – 'Every match I play at Roland Garros, I don't know if it'll be my last' Nadal, speaking after his five-set win against Felix Auger-Aliassime, put some perspective on his expectations ahead of a match against Djokovic. Scroll Staff 33 minutes ago Rafael Nadal has now won 106 matches out of 109 at the French Open | Thomas Samson / AFP 🎙️ "Every match I play here, I don't know if it'll be my last."Nadal reflected on his match against Auger-Aliassime and his "near future".#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/0Z0IZDWkkh— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 29, 2022 Watch full press conference here: Play