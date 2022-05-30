French Open 2022 Watch: Novak Djokovic – ‘Being No 1 is the best and worst thing about being No 1’ Djokovic, speaking after this fourth round win at the French Open, spoke about the privilege and pressure of being the world No 1. Scroll Staff An hour ago File image of Novak Djokovic at RG 2022 | Thomas Samson / AFP 🎙️ "Grand Slams have always been a priority."Novak Djokovic on defending his title and going for his 21 Major. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/HxJTvtyNOE— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 29, 2022 Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. French Open Roland Garros RG 2022 Novak Djokovic