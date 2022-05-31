King of Clay Rafael Nadal will take on World No 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic on Sunday in what promises to be another blockbuster showdown between two of the game’s greatest.

Nadal needed a dramatic five-set victory over Canadian youngster Felix Auger-Aliassime to get this far in a season where he has been in and out of action. After starting the year with an epic win at the Australian Open for his 21st Major, Nadal has had multiple fitness issues, and appeared a bit rusty in the pre-quarterfinal.

Djokovic, meanwhile, is playing his first Major of the year after controversially missing out on playing at his favourite Slam in Australia due to vaccination rules and visa issues. The undoubted player of the year in 2021, Djokovic’s 2022 has been less than ideal but he has started Roland Garros in fine fashion and seems primed to win his 21st. But he has to overcome his most prolific rival first in what will their 59th clash on the tour.

While Djokovic just about leads the epic rivalry 30-28, Nadal owns a 19-8 advantage on clay and 10-7 in Grand Slam tournaments, including a 7-2 record at Roland Garros. This is their first meeting since June last year when Djokovic prevailed in four sets in the Roland Garros semi-finals. But it is worth noting that Djokovic is the only man to have beaten Nadal twice at his favourite Major.

Here’s a look at the pair’s previous meetings at Roland Garros ahead of their 10th clash on the Paris clay on Tuesday:

2006 quarterfinals

Nadal bt Djokovic 6-4, 6-4 – retired

– The first of Nadal and Djokovic’s 58 career meetings to date came in the last eight 16 years ago. The Spaniard won two tight sets before Djokovic, then a 19-year-old ranked 63rd, retired from the match with a back injury.

2007 semi-finals

Nadal bt Djokovic 7-5, 6-4, 6-2

– Djokovic was confident ahead of his first Grand Slam semi-final but again Nadal would prove to be too strong, going on to win a third straight French Open title.

2008 semi-finals

Nadal bt Djokovic 6-4, 6-2, 7-6

– The ‘King of Clay’ came out on top in a semi-final rematch in 2008, although Djokovic, who won his first major title at the Australian Open earlier that year, did at least put up a fight in the third set. Nadal once more went on to lift the trophy.

2012 final

Nadal bt Djokovic 6-4, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5

– It was another four years before the two clashed again at Roland Garros, for the first time in the final. A rain-hit match was suspended until Monday with Nadal leading by two sets to one but Djokovic having broken in the fourth set. Nadal was refreshed the following morning, though, and secured his seventh title.

2013 semi-finals

Nadal bt Djokovic 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 6-7, 9-7

– One of the greatest matches of all-time came nine years ago. Djokovic battled back from the brink of defeat in the fourth set and led by a break in the decider before touching the net when hitting what would have been a winner. The momentum swung Nadal’s way and he emerged victorious after more than four-and-a-half hours before seeing off David Ferrer in the final. It was one of only three times Nadal has played a five-set match at the French Open, alongside Sunday’s win over Auger-Aliassime and a 2011 success against John Isner.

2014 final

Nadal bt Djokovic 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-4

– Nadal battled back from a set down to win a bruising final in 2014. The left-hander took control after a marathon first two sets to clinch a ninth Roland Garros triumph and leave Djokovic still waiting for his first.

2015 quarter-finals

Djokovic bt Nadal 7-5, 6-3, 6-1

– Djokovic finally beat an out-of-sorts Nadal in his opponent’s favourite tournament to boost his hopes of completing the career Grand Slam. He would lose to Stan Wawrinka in the final, although he did win the event for the first time the following year when Nadal withdrew through injury.

2020 final

Nadal bt Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5

– Nadal handed his rival a thrashing in the eagerly-awaited 2020 showpiece, played in October due to the Covid pandemic. It gave him the most recent of his 13 French Open crowns.

2021 semi-finals

Djokovic bt Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-2

– The first semi-final between the two since their epic 2013 clash did not disappoint as Djokovic edged a four-set battle. The key moment came in the third set, as the Serb saved a set point before taking a tie-break. He went on to fight back from two sets down in the final to Stefanos Tsitsipas to become the first man to win each Grand Slam tournament twice or more in the Open era.

Details of past matches as reported by AFP