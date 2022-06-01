French Open 2022, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal quarterfinal live blog: Rafa breaks early
Follow live coverage of the French Open 2022 men’s singles quarterfinal between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.
Live updates
Djokovic 0-1* Nadal: The clock reads 12 minutes as Nadal starts to serve his first game.
If the first game is anything to go by, we’re in for another epic. Stunning rallies already. Djokovic with some trademark defence but Nadal, being incredibly aggressive from the get-go, converts his third break point after 11 minutes of play.
Djokovic 0-1* Nadal: The world No 1 saves a 2nd break point with a deep backhand but misses his first serve on the third break point too and then makes an error as Nadal breaks serve to start off.
Djokovic 0-0 Nadal: Djokovic faces a break point in the very first service game after a superb half volley reflex action winner by Nadal. But Djoker, who is the master of big points, plays a superb drop shot and then a lob to follow up. Deuce.
Djokovic 0-0 Nadal: A deuce game to start things off.
Here. We. Go. Djokovic to serve.
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, a two-time Roland Garros winner, against No. 5 and 13-time champion Rafael Nadal meeting for the 17th straight season and an Open Era men’s-record 59th time overall.
While Djokovic leads their rivalry 30-28, Nadal owns a 19-8 advantage on clay and 10-7 in Grand Slam tournaments, including a 7-2 record at Roland Garros. This is their first meeting since June last year when Djokovic prevailed in four sets in the Roland Garros semi-finals.
Throwback to 2021...
A set for the ages: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and 90-plus minutes of magic at Roland Garros
Just a taste of how big this match is:
Djokovic-Nadal, chapter 59 under the Paris night sky. Shahid Judge sets it up...
French Open: Rafa Nadal vs Novak Djokovic, chapter 59 – a blockbuster awaits under Paris’ night sky
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the French Open 2022 men’s singles quarterfinal between world No 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic and 13-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal.
Novak Djokovic renews his 16-year rivalry with Rafael Nadal at the French Open on Tuesday with a semi-final spot at stake and where victory for the world number one could end the 13-time champion’s Roland Garros career.
Nadal, who turns 36 on Friday, puts his record of 109 wins and just three losses in Paris since his title-winning debut in 2005 on the line against the defending champion.
The Spaniard was taken to five sets for only the third time at the tournament by 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round.
