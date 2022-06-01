French Open 2022, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal quarterfinal live blog: Nadal takes opening set
Follow live coverage of the French Open 2022 men’s singles quarterfinal between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.
Note: * – to indicate if a player has a break of serve. Otherwise set on serve.
Live updates
Djokovic 2-6 Nadal: The King of Clay starts with a brilliant first set, taking it 6-2 with a couple of service breaks. Novak Djokovic had flashes of brilliance but more errors & fewer winners.
Aditya Chaturvedi: Nadal takes the first set 6-2 in 49 minutes. He’s been aggressive and has nailed his forehands, especially the all important DTH ones. But the question is - can he sustain this level? Djokovic hasn’t found his best yet but you know all he needs is a small opening.
Djokovic 2-6 Nadal: FIRST SET RAFA! Djokovic misses the backhand crosscourt by some distance. Set point Rafa. A serve out wide and Djokovic finds the net.
Djokovic 2-5* Nadal: Rafa serving for the first set. Bit of pressure at 15-30... gorgeous drop volley winner. 30-30. Two points from the opening set.
Reminder in 2021: Nadal made him pay, sprinting away for a 5-0 lead before the top seed got on the board. Djokovic clung on, retrieving one break to get to 2-5 but Nadal eventually prevailed after one hour on court even if he required seven set points to edge ahead. Rather similar script here too.
Djokovic 2-5* Nadal: A bit of a wild game from Nadal and Djokovic holds serve at 15. Do not count him out yet, we have seen this movie before in 2021.
One of the best points of the match so far, even if it hasn’t happened quite enough for Djoker:
Djokovic 1-5* Nadal: And a hold to love from Nadal. What a way to consolidate the 2nd break.
Djokovic 1-4* Nadal: More evidence that the forehand is firing nice and early. Two breaks!
Djokovic 1-3* Nadal: Well, well. Missed forehand by Novak. Break point for Rafa. Mind you though, his BP conversion is Roger-esque sometimes these days.
Djokovic 1-3* Nadal: Novak under pressure at 15-30 but comes up with a stunning rally that finishes with a backhand winner. 30-30. Clock reads 33 minutes and we are mid-way into the 5th game.
Djokovic 1-3* Nadal: RAFA HOLDS! Huge hold at that. Djokovic’s level is still a bit up and down. Nadal going steady.
Shahid Judge: Google says the temperature in Paris is 18 degrees C. Talk has dominated whose requests organisers would have listened to - Nadal wanted a day match, Djokovic, night. But when two of the biggest names in tennis are meeting in a Grand Slam, it’s a moot point. It’s ALWAYS going to be the night match.
Djokovic 1-2* Nadal: Back to deuce. Djokovic not making this easy on Nadal. Waiting to pounce, but Nadal has another game point after a couple of terrific forehands. It was missing in the first set against FAA. Firing here. We go on...
Djokovic 1-2* Nadal: A stunning point from both players for 15-15. Nadal finding some great angles but Djokovic stays in the point with great defence. A stare to his box (presumably) at the end of it, he has warmed up folks. Nadal down 15-30... misses first serve. Djokovic pounces with a run-around forehand. Break points for the World No 1. A slice goes long... one saved by Rafa. Nadal pumped! Super point to second BP. Brilliant volley and then an overhead to finish. Deuce. Gets his lob right after bring Novak in with a slice and after six minutes, a game point for Rafa.
Djokovic 1-2* Nadal: A hold to love by Djokovic. He needed that.
Djokovic 0-2* Nadal: Just a little bit of bother for Nadal at 30-30 but Nadal pulls out a superb backhand winner and then reacts quickly to a Djoker drop. Threw in an ace in that game too.
Djokovic 0-1* Nadal: The clock reads 12 minutes as Nadal starts to serve his first game.
If the first game is anything to go by, we’re in for another epic. Stunning rallies already. Djokovic with some trademark defence but Nadal, being incredibly aggressive from the get-go, converts his third break point after 11 minutes of play.
Djokovic 0-1* Nadal: The world No 1 saves a 2nd break point with a deep backhand but misses his first serve on the third break point too and then makes an error as Nadal breaks serve to start off.
Djokovic 0-0 Nadal: Djokovic faces a break point in the very first service game after a superb half volley reflex action winner by Nadal. But Djoker, who is the master of big points, plays a superb drop shot and then a lob to follow up. Deuce.
Djokovic 0-0 Nadal: A deuce game to start things off.
Here. We. Go. Djokovic to serve.
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, a two-time Roland Garros winner, against No. 5 and 13-time champion Rafael Nadal meeting for the 17th straight season and an Open Era men’s-record 59th time overall.
While Djokovic leads their rivalry 30-28, Nadal owns a 19-8 advantage on clay and 10-7 in Grand Slam tournaments, including a 7-2 record at Roland Garros. This is their first meeting since June last year when Djokovic prevailed in four sets in the Roland Garros semi-finals.
Throwback to 2021...
A set for the ages: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and 90-plus minutes of magic at Roland Garros
Just a taste of how big this match is:
Djokovic-Nadal, chapter 59 under the Paris night sky. Shahid Judge sets it up...
French Open: Rafa Nadal vs Novak Djokovic, chapter 59 – a blockbuster awaits under Paris’ night sky
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the French Open 2022 men’s singles quarterfinal between world No 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic and 13-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal.
Novak Djokovic renews his 16-year rivalry with Rafael Nadal at the French Open on Tuesday with a semi-final spot at stake and where victory for the world number one could end the 13-time champion’s Roland Garros career.
Nadal, who turns 36 on Friday, puts his record of 109 wins and just three losses in Paris since his title-winning debut in 2005 on the line against the defending champion.
The Spaniard was taken to five sets for only the third time at the tournament by 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round.
