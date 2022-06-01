Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka were knocked out by the American duo of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula 4-6, 3-6 in the women’s doubles third round of the French Open on Tuesday. Mirza and Hradecka played some excellent tennis but fell to the 11th-ranked singles player Pegula and World No 23 Gauff.

In the first set, the Indian-Czech pair were down 3-5, however Gauff made a double fault while serving for the set, giving a break opportunity to Mirza and Hradecka. Mirza comfortably despatched a volley to put the 10th seeds back on serve.

At 30-all, Sania fluffed an overhead smash, handing the Americans set point, which was converted when the Czech made a return error.

In the second set, the Indo-Czech duo took an early lead by breaking Pegula’s serve in the opening game, and Mirza made it 2-0 with an easy hold.

Gauff’s serve was put to the test. Mirza attempted a deep return at 30-all, but it soared beyond the baseline. Hradecka attempted huge strokes as well, but an unforced error let the Americans back into the set.

When Hradecka served at 15-40, Pegula struck a remarkable angled winner that flew away from the corner of the court, tying the set at 2-2.

They were in danger of losing serve again in the sixth game, but Mirza survived three breakpoints. Three break opportunities were also saved by the Americans. The eight seeds though did find a way to grab one more break, and Pegula served out the match, taking them through to the quarterfinals.

This was the end of Mirza’s run at the French Open, having lost in the second round of the mixed doubles, with partner Ivan Dodig, to Bruno Soares and Beatriz Haddad Maia.