Indian tennis veteran Rohan Bopanna, partnering Netherlands’ Matwe Middelkoop, has been in fine form at the ongoing French Open.

Bopanna has reached the men’s doubles semi-final at Roland Garros for the first time in his career.

The Indo-Dutch pairing, seeded 16th in the tournament, registered come-from-behind wins in their round of 16 and quarterfinal matches.

In the round of 16, they were up against the reigning Olympic champions and second seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 6-7(5) 7-6(3) 7-6(10) in two hours and 32 minutes, after saving five match points.

In the quarterfinals too, the pair overcame a first set deficit against Lloyd Glasspool and Heliovaara in front of an electric Court Simonne-Mathieu crowd on Monday.

The Indo-Dutch team overcame their unseeded opponents in two hours and four minutes, winning 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(10-3) to progress. At one point in the third set, their opponents were serving for the match. And the Super Tiebreak saw them trail 0-3 at the start but they incredibly won 10 straight points from there to reach the final four in thrilling fashion.

The win meant that Bopanna has reached the men’s doubles semi-final at Roland Garros for the first time – he’s reached two Wimbledon semi-finals in the past and had reached the 2010 US Open final. But for Middelkoop, this is the first time he has gotten this far at a Grand Slam.

Watch highlights from three of the pair’s previous matches at the tournament here:

Bopanna-Middelkoop’s semi-final is at 1530 IST on Thursday: