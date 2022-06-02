International Cricket Watch: Lord's rises in a beautiful tribute to Shane Warne during England-NZ Test Play between England and New Zealand at Lord's was paused after 23 overs for 23 seconds of applause in memory of Shane Warne. Scroll Staff An hour ago Spectators and players take a moment at the end of the 23rd over to applaud for 23 seconds to commemorate Australian cricketer Shane Warne | AFP After 23 overs, the game pauses for 23 seconds of applause in memory of the the great Shane Warne 👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/zr2Ih2XK7o— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 2, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Shane Warne England New Zealand England vs New Zealand Cricket