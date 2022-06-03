Anjum Moudgil bagged silver in the Women’s 3P at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Friday. India picked up medals in both the individual Men’s and Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) Olympic disciplines with Swapnil Kusale also finishing second in the corresponding Men’s event on Thursday.

Anjum went down 12-16 in the gold medal match to Denmark’s Rikke Maeng Ibsen.

The Men’s 3P Team comprising of Swapnil, Olympian Deepak Kumar and Goldie Gurjar also went on to win a silver in the team competition, giving India a tally of one gold and three silver medals in the tournament and moving them up to third on the medals tally, behind Korea and Serbia.

India has fielded a 12-member Rifle squad in the Baku World Cup.

Anjum, an Olympian and a world championship silver medallist, had qualified on Thursday for the top-eight ranking round with a score of 587 out of 600 among 60 shooters, which gave her fourth place. On Friday, she finished second to Ibsen in stage two with a 406.5 to the Norwegians 411.4.

She then put up a strong challenge in the final but could not put it across the Dane on the day. This is her second individual World Cup silver in the event.

There was heartbreak for the other two Indian women in the fray though as Ayushi Podder finished 16th with a 585, just one point away from the final top-eight mark and Ashi Chouksey ended 20th with a score of 584.

It was the turn of the Indian Men’s 3P team next and they too came through two rounds of qualifying to make it to the gold medal encounter, before going down 7-17 to Croatia in the final. Ukraine picked up the bronze. A total of 14 teams competed.

The Women’s 3P team comprising Anjum, Ayushi also won their first qualifying round with an aggregate of 1316 to make it to stage two, however could not get into medal reckoning in the end. They finished sixth in the ranking round with a score of 867, falling short of the medal rounds by a point.