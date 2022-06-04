French Open 2022 Watch: Casper Ruud on why facing Rafa Nadal in French Open final will be special The Norwegian has been training at Nadal’s academy since 2018. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Casper Ruud | Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP Casper Ruud on facing his idol Rafael Nadal in the final 🤩"He's played so many finals but at least now he is going to play a student from his academy this time, so it's going to be a fun one hopefully"📹: #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/FwK8nMjrZy— The Field (@thefield_in) June 3, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Casper Ruud Rafael Nadal French Open Roland Garros Rafa Nadal Academy