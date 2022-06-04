French Open Final, Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff Live updates: Swiatek wins her second Grand Slam title
With a combined age of 39, this is the youngest French Open final since 19-year-old Iva Majoli beat 16-year-old Martina Hingis for the title in 1997.
Note: * – to indicate if a player has a break of serve. Otherwise set on serve
Live updates
Iga Swiatek had doubts about how she will live up to expectations taking over the World No 1 spot made vacant by Ashleigh Barty. And then she won six tournaments on the trot, capping it off with the French Open title, her second Grand Slam. And she’s still not done yet. She’s level with Venus Willliams’ 21st century record of 35 wins in a row, and she’s two away from levelling Martina Hingis’ run of 37 wins (since 1990).
This certainly won’t be the last we see of Gauff. The talented youngster was outclassed on the day, but had picked up stellar wins to get this far in the tournament.
And now tears from Swiatek. For a different reason albeit.
Swiatek dressed up in a special jacket made for this occasion - there are two stars emblazoned next to the word IGA.
Vinayakk Mohanarangan: Her first French Open title, Iga Swiatek was unseeded and world No 54. Her second French Open title, Iga Swiatek is top seed, world No 1 and on an incredible win streak. Women’s tennis has been in an interesting place in 2022. After Ash Barty’s stunning run to Aus Open title and an even more stunning retirement, this is another remarkable chapter
With Swiatek aged 21 and Gauff 18, this was the youngest French Open final since Iva Majoli, 19, beat 16-year-old Martina Hingis for the title in 1997. Swiatek now becomes the youngest multiple Grand Slam winner since 19-year-old Maria Sharapova won the US Open in 2006.
Warm embrace at the net, and Swiatek runs out of the court and into the stands to meet her team. Camera pans on Robert Lewandowski cheering for his compatriot, but for a Grand Slam final, the crowd isn’t as noisy as expected - perhaps they were cheering for Gauff, the underdog.
The 18-year-old has been composed throughout this tournament, but cannot stop the tears after getting this far. Surely, it’s not the last time she’s in a Grand Slam final.
Coco Gauff 1-6, 3-6 Iga Swiatek - SHE’S DONE IT! The forehand return of serve from Gauff sails just long to give the Pole her second Grand Slam title.
Coco Gauff 1-6, 3-5 Iga Swiatek* - Here we are. Two Championship points for Swiatek.
Coco Gauff 1-6, 3-5 Iga Swiatek* - Coco Gauff holds at her end. She’ll force Swiatek to serve for the Championship. The French crowd are now getting very much behind the American, willing her to take this to a decider.
Gauff is now serving to stay in this final
Coco Gauff 1-6, 2-5 Iga Swiatek* - Killer 1-2 move from Swiatek. Serve down the T, and then a backhand down the line to take her 5-2 up in this game. She’s now just a game away from winning her second Grand Slam title. Gauff, meanwhile, is running out of time.
Vinayakk Mohanarangan - This is 2x Clay Court tennis. This is like watching a match on replay but speeding things up to get to the ending. (Swiatek probably recognising this too and slowing things down where she can)
Coco Gauff 1-6, 2-4 Iga Swiatek* - Swiatek gets the break and is threatening to run away with a second French Open title.
Coco Gauff 1-6, 2-3 Iga Swiatek - Iga Swiatek back in the lead. Holds to love in a straight-forward game filled with big groundstrokes.
Coco Gauff 1-6, 2-2 Iga Swiatek - And we’re back on serve. A bit loose from Gauff - barring that stunning cross court backhand winner.
Coco Gauff* 1-6, 2-1 Iga Swiatek - Swiatek gets off the mark in this second set with some heavy hitting. Still down a break though.
Coco Gauff* 1-6, 2-0 Iga Swiatek - No sign of nerves now from Gauff. Plays a brilliant game to consolidate the early break in this set.
Vinayakk Mohanarangan: That honestly didn’t feel like a 1-6 set from Gauff at all. But Swiatek just ran away with it. And now the American has the break of serve to start the 2nd set. Could still turn into a good one this.
Coco Gauff* 1-6, 1-0 Iga Swiatek - Gauff gets the first break of this second set. The crowd too is getting behind the American now.
Coco Gauff 1-6 Iga Swiatek - It’s been 32 minutes since the start of the match, and Swiatek has taken the first set 6-1. It’s been a fine display of attacking, clean hitting from the World No 1. But make no mistake, there have been a few flashes of brilliance from the young American. But Gauff will need to do much more to get back into this match.
Coco Gauff 1-5 Iga Swiatek* - Big hitting by the Pole, as she races to a 5-1 lead after 28 minutes of play.
Coco Gauff 1-4 Iga Swiatek* - Gauff opens her account. A few unforced errors from Swiatek, but the American won’t mind. She also hit a fourth backhand winner to help put her on the board. Gauff still trails by two breaks of serve, but this first service hold may do wonders for her confidence in this match.
Coco Gauff 0-4 Iga Swiatek* - Pretty straightforward game for Swiatek, winning it at 15. But there was a first big show of emotion from Gauff - a nice ‘come on’ after hammering a forehand winner down the line.
Coco Gauff 0-3 Iga Swiatek* - Double break for Swiatek now. Gauff did save four break points, but the Pole had been more steady and attacking in her groundstrokes and is now in control of this opening set.
Coco Gauff 0-2 Iga Swiatek* - Swiatek consolidates the break, but did have to work hard. Gauff starting to find her range, hitting two big backhand down the line winners to take it to deuce.
Coco Gauff 0-1 Iga Swiatek* - Nervy start from Gauff, finishing with a backhand long to hand Swiatek the break in the opening game of this match.
Coco Gauff to get us underway. Here we go!
Just a reminder, this is not the only final Gauff will be playing at the French Open this year. She’s also through to the women’s doubles final along with compatriot Jessica Pegula. They’ll play that match against Frenchwomen Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic tomorrow.
And they’re out on court now. Placing their earphones back in the case before they un-sheath their weapons (racquets).
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the French Open 2022 women’s singles final between World No 1 Iga Swiatek and 18-year-old Coco Gauff.
Easily, the two most dominating women’s tennis players in this tournament have made it to the final. Swiatek, the in-form World No 1, is on a run of 34-match wins. A win in the final will take her level with Venus Williams’ record of 35 consecutive wins (since 2000).
Facing her, on the other end of the net at Court Philippe-Chatrier is American teenager Coco Gauff, who had first announced her name on the big stage by reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon, as a 15-year-old. At Roland Garros 2022, she hasn’t dropped a set, en route to getting to the final.
With AFP inputs for texts through the blog
Screenshots: Sony LIV