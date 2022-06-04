Scroll Watch: Gauff to Swiatek after RG 2022 defeat – ‘Hopefully we can play each other in more finals’ The eighteen-year-old American reached her first Grand Slam final without dropping a set in the entire tournament. Scroll Staff 13 minutes ago US' Coco Gauff reacts during the trophy ceremony after losing against Poland's Iga Swiatek at the end of their women's single final match at Roland Garros | AFP The future is bright, @CocoGauff ❤️#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/Txl0IkHoa3— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 4, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. French Open Coco Gauff Iga Swiatek Roland Garros