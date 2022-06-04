The Indian Men’s Hockey Team registered a 4-3 win against Switzerland and then played out a thrilling 2-2- draw against Pakistan in their first two matches of the opening day of the FIH Hockey 5s in Lausanne, Switzerland on Saturday.

The women’s team, however, had a day to forget as they first went down 3-4 to Uruguay in their opening match, and then lost 1-3 against Poland at the Place de la Navigation Stadium.

Match 1:

In the first match of the day, Ajmina Kujur (1’, 7’), and Mumtaz Khan (18’) scored the three goals for India, while Uruguay Captain Teresa Viana (2’, 10’, 19’) scored a hat-trick, and Manuela Vilar (6’) also scored a goal to help her team pick up the win. It was a match that swung one way then the other, but a late winner proved heartbreaking for India.

India began the match strongly as Ajmina Kujur put India in front 30 seconds into the match. Uruguay Captain Teresa Viana scored the equaliser straightaway to make it 1-1. Manuela Vilar put Uruguay in the lead a few minutes later, but their lead did not last long as Ajmina Kujur scored her second goal in the match to level the scoreline again. But Uruguay took the lead before the end of the first half as Teresa Viana scored her second goal of the match.

Showcasing urgency to get back on level terms, India pressed deep inside Uruguay’s half straightaway in the second half. India Women’s Hockey Team reaped rewards for their tenacity as Vaishnavi Vithal Phalke struck the ball from a distance to level the scoreline. Just at the stroke of the final whistle, the Uruguay Captain Teresa Viana pumped up a long shot into the nets to get her hat-trick in the match and help Uruguay pick a 4-3 win.

Match 2:

Then the men’s team Gurinder Singh edged out the hosts Switzerland 4-3. Mohammed Raheel (2’, 10’), Rabichandra Moirangthem (5’) and Captain Gurinder Singh (19’) scored in India’s thrilling win, while Jonas Winkler (6’), Fabio Reinhard (11’) and Patrick Kruesi (16’) were the goalscorers for Switzerland.

India made an attacking start to their first match with fast-paced set-play and scored through Mohammed Raheel in the second minute of the game. India extended their lead as Rabichandra Moirangthem made no mistake to convert the Challenge Goal in the fifth minute. A minute later, Switzerland pulled a goal back through Jonas Winkler’s strike. In the 10th, Mohammed Raheel scored his second goal of the match to give India a 3-1 lead at the end of the first half.

A quick start to the second half saw Switzerland score their second goal in the 11th minute through Fabio Reinhard, who made a run from the right flank, beating Indian defenders to find the back of the net. Having improved their performance in the second period, the home side equalised through Patrick Kruesi in the 16th minute. With both teams looking for a winner, they created various goalscoring opportunities in the remaining four minutes of the match but their goalkeepers stood tall and made some fine saves. In the 19th minute, India took the lead through Captain Gurinder’s strike and in the end, it was goalkeeper Pawan who ensured India pick up a 4-3 win by blocking Switzerland’s challenge in the last minute.

Match 3:

In the second match of the day, Rashmita Minz (6’) scored the sole goal for India Women’s Hockey Team, while Poland Captain Monika Polewczak (16’), Amelia Katerla (18’), and Natasza Suszynska scored the three goals to help their team pick up the win.

India began cautiously against Poland and started stitching passes to create danger inside the opposition’s half. Captain and goalkeeper Rajani Etimarpu made a stunning save to deny Poland a chance to take an early lead. Minutes later, Rashmita Minz put India in the lead with a shot from near the halfway line. India kept up the pressure on Polish defence as the first half ended with India ahead by a goal.

Trailing by a goal, captain Rajani Etimarpu continued to stand tall to deny the equaliser. Mumtaz Khan received a chance to double India’s lead from a rebound, but Polish goalkeeper Anna Gabara made the save. Captain Monika Polewczak managed to score the equaliser for Poland. Amelia Katerla and Natasza Suszynska scored two more late goals before the final whistle to help her team pick up a thrilling comeback win.

Match 4:

In their second match, the Indian men played out a dramatic 2-2 draw against Pakistan. Mohammed Raheel (1’) and Gursahibjit Singh (18’) were the goalscorers for India, while Arshad (7’) and Abdul Rehman (20’) scored for Pakistan in an intense match.

Riding high on confidence following their first match win, India started the match aggressively as in-form Mohammed Raheel opened the scoring in the very first minute of the match. India went on to dominate the proceedings and made some quick exchanges to extend their lead. However, in the 7th minute, Pakistan scored an equaliser through Arshad Liaqat’s strike. Both teams did create some goalscoring opportunities in the closing minutes of the first half, but their defences held to keep the scores locked at 1-1 at half-time.

Both teams started the second half brightly and made some threatening moves in front of each other’s goal but missed out on converting their chances. India regained the lead through Gursahibjit Singh’s strike in the 18th minute, but with just a few seconds to go, Abdul Rehman drew parity for Pakistan, thus ending the thrilling contest on level terms.

(With inputs from Hockey India)