Sarita Mor won her first international gold medal this season after storming through the 59kg women’s freestyle field with a win by technical superiority in each of her bouts at the Bolat Turlykhanov Cup in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The World Championship and Asian Championships bronze medallist dropped just two points in the entire competition – in her 12-2 win over Aizhan Ismagulova of Kazakhstan in the semi-final. In the summit clash, she beat Azerbaijan’s Zhala Aliyeva 10-0 to win the title.

It wasn’t the only gold for India on the day though, as 2022 Asian Championship bronze medallist Manisha won her first senior international gold medal by beating Azerbaijan’s Elis Manolova 8-0 in the women’s 65kg freestyle final.

A third Indian made it to the final on the day, after Bipasha beat Uzbek grappler Svetlana Oknazarova 11-6 in the women’s 72 kg semi-final. She however lost out in a close final that Kazakhstan’s Zhamila Bakbergenova won 7-5.

Two bronze medals were in store for the Indians on Day 3 of the event, taking the country’s tally to 10 medals at the tournament.

Sushma Shokeen won bronze in the women’s 55kg event after beating Ainur Ashimova via fall, and Mohit Grewal won bronze when he beat Uzbekistan’s Sardorbek Kholmatov 8-2 in the men’s 125kg freestyle.

Earlier in the tournament, Sakshi Malik, Divya Kakran and Mansi won gold in their respective events.

