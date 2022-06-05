Former England captain Joe Root on Sunday became the second England men’s Test cricket team batter and 14th overall to score 10,000 runs in Test matches.
He did so by scoring 26th Test century at Lord’s against world Test champions New Zealand, leading a superb run-chase as England won the match by 5 wickets.
England were 216 for five at stumps on the third day, needing just 61 more runs to reach a victory target of 277 but with no more recognised batsmen left to come in.
In what is Stokes’ first match as skipper, Root closed matters out on day four morning with a fine unbeaten century.
Root reached the 10,000-run landmark in his 218th innings, he becomes the fastest English batter and 10th fastest overall to do so (in terms of innings), as per Opta.
Root also became the first batter born in 1990s to score 10,000 Test runs.
Most Test runs
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|100s
|Tendulkar
|1989-2013
|200
|329
|15921
|248*
|53.78
|51
|Ponting
|1995-2012
|168
|287
|13378
|257
|51.85
|41
|Kallis
|1995-2013
|166
|280
|13289
|224
|55.37
|45
| Dravid
|1996-2012
|164
|286
|13288
|270
|52.31
|36
|Cook
|2006-2018
|161
|291
|12472
|294
|45.35
|33
|Sangakkara
|2000-2015
|134
|233
|12400
|319
|57.40
|38
|Lara
|1990-2006
|131
|232
|11953
|400*
|52.88
|34
|Chanderpaul
|1994-2015
|164
|280
|11867
|203*
|51.37
|30
|Jayawardene
|1997-2014
|149
|252
|11814
|374
|49.84
|34
|Border
|1978-1994
|156
|265
|11174
|205
|50.56
|27
|S Waugh
|1985-2004
|168
|260
|10927
|200
|51.06
|32
|Gavaskar
|1971-1987
|125
|214
|10122
|236*
|51.12
|34
|Younis
|2000-2017
|118
|213
|10099
|313
|52.05
|34
|Root
|2012-2022
|118
|218
|10000
|254
|49.50
|26
Most 100s by Englishmen
|layer
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|100
|Cook
|161
|291
|12472
|294
|45.35
|33
|Root
|118*
|218
|10003
|254
|49.51
|26
|Pietersen
|104
|181
|8181
|227
|47.28
|23
England finished on 279 for five, with former captain Root 115 not out.
Victory, achieved with more than a day to spare, was just England’s second win in 18 Tests and gives them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against World Test champions New Zealand.
More to follow (with AFP inputs)
All numbers for men’s Test cricket from ESPNCricinfo Statsguru