Former England captain Joe Root on Sunday became the second England men’s Test cricket team batter and 14th overall to score 10,000 runs in Test matches.

He did so by scoring 26th Test century at Lord’s against world Test champions New Zealand, leading a superb run-chase as England won the match by 5 wickets.

England were 216 for five at stumps on the third day, needing just 61 more runs to reach a victory target of 277 but with no more recognised batsmen left to come in.

In what is Stokes’ first match as skipper, Root closed matters out on day four morning with a fine unbeaten century.

Root reached the 10,000-run landmark in his 218th innings, he becomes the fastest English batter and 10th fastest overall to do so (in terms of innings), as per Opta.

Most Test runs Player Span Mat Inns Runs HS Ave 100s Tendulkar 1989-2013 200 329 15921 248* 53.78 51 Ponting 1995-2012 168 287 13378 257 51.85 41 Kallis 1995-2013 166 280 13289 224 55.37 45 Dravid

1996-2012 164 286 13288 270 52.31 36 Cook 2006-2018 161 291 12472 294 45.35 33 Sangakkara 2000-2015 134 233 12400 319 57.40 38 Lara 1990-2006 131 232 11953 400* 52.88 34 Chanderpaul 1994-2015 164 280 11867 203* 51.37 30 Jayawardene 1997-2014 149 252 11814 374 49.84 34 Border 1978-1994 156 265 11174 205 50.56 27 S Waugh 1985-2004 168 260 10927 200 51.06 32 Gavaskar 1971-1987 125 214 10122 236* 51.12 34 Younis 2000-2017 118 213 10099 313 52.05 34 Root 2012-2022 118 218 10000 254 49.50 26

Most 100s by Englishmen layer Mat Inns Runs HS Ave 100 Cook 161 291 12472 294 45.35 33 Root 118* 218 10003 254 49.51 26 Pietersen 104 181 8181 227 47.28 23

