FIH Hockey 5s as it happened: India win men’s event of inaugural edition, defeat Poland 6-4 in final
India topped the group stage for men’s even with three wins out of four matches and then clinched a thrilling final.
FULL TIME: Well, that was all sorts of enthralling to watch (not so much to blog haha!) Indian come back from 0-3 down against Poland to win the final of the inaugural edition of Hockey 5s. Uruguay won the women’s edition a while back.
FULL TIME: In bright sunshine (after a crazy downpour not long ago), India win 6-4 to clinch the men’s edition of the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s. India 6-4 Poland:
Second half, India 6-4 Poland: A brilliant lob by Boby! Indian fans cheer. Less than a min to go.
Second half, India 5-4 Poland: GOAL POLAND! Well, we’ll be damned. Jacek scores from distance and Poland are back within one.
Second half, India 5-3 Poland: GOAL INDIA! RAHEEL! And that is probably the cushion India needed.
Second half, India 4-3 Poland: India trying to control things now... not like a slow pace is possible here but it is not as manic. Into the last 4 mins, Pawan with another save.
Second half, India 4-3 Poland: Pressure from Poland now. Into the last 5 mins.
Second half, India 4-3 Poland: Into the last 6 mins. Pawan with another big save.
Second half, India 4-3 Poland: GOAL INDIA! Raheel with a quickly taken free hit. The leading goalscorer adds one more. Little over 7 mins to go and India lead for the first time.
Second half, India 3-3 Poland: GOAL INDIA! Boby Singh with a high finish off a rebound.
Second half, India 2-3 Poland: We are underway... looks like a challenge (like a PC) given to Poland but the umpires confer and overturn the decision.
HALF TIME
|Team
|Minute
|Player
|Score
|Poland
|1
|NOWAKOWSKI Mateusz
|0 - 1
|Poland
|5
|PAWLAK Robert
|0 - 2
|Poland
|5
|RUTKOWSKI Wojciech
|0 - 3
|India
|8
|SANJAY
|1 - 3
|India
|9
|Singh Gurinder
|2 - 3
First half, India 2-3 Poland: Pawan with another save! And hooter for half time. WHAT A HALF!
First half, India 2-3 Poland: Into the last minute of the half and Pawan with a stunning low save to his right from a long shot.
First half, India 2-3 Poland: GOAL INDIA! Gurinder! The captain closes the deficit. What a spell. One minute between two goals.
First half, India 1-3 Poland: GOAL INDIA! Oh Sanjay what a hit. A sensational reverse hit into the roof of the net. Came after a couple of hits from Mandeep too.
First half, India 0-3 Poland: Finally some attacking pressure from India. Less than 4 mins left.
First half, India 0-3 Poland: GOAL POLAND! Wow, Just as we were confirming Robert as the goalscorer for the second one, Poland go 3-0 up Wojciech this time. Pawan has been very busy, he had to do better there.
First half, India 0-2 Poland: GOAL POLAND! The immense early pressure from Poland is paying off.
First half, India 0-1 Poland: India nearly concede. Pawan somehow keeps this out. Manic start to this match, Poland have started on fire.
First half, India 0-1 Poland: GOAL! An early goal for the underdogs Poland, who had lost 2-6 against India earlier today.
Pushback: It will be non-stop action. Buckle in.
Earlier today, the women’s team had a heartbreak.
Hello and welcome to a quick live blog of the men’s final at FIH Hockey 5s.
Two halfs of 10 minutes each, this will be over quickly but we have had some thrillers. India topped the group stage for men’s even with three wins out of four matches.
Screenshots courtesy: Disney+Hotstar /FIH Hockey