Rafael Nadal clinched his 22nd Major with straight-sets win against Norway’s Casper Ruud on Sunday at 2022 French Open in what was another clay court masterclass from the king of this surface.

In a largely one-sided final, 36-year-old Nadal won 6-3, 6-3, 6-0.

Nadal was playing in his 14th Roland Garros final on Sunday and 30th overall at the Grand Slams. He made it a perfect 14-0 in title clashes at his favourite Major.

Victory delivered a record-extending 22nd major and 14th French Open, 17 years after his title winning debut in Paris.

Nadal becomes oldest ever Roland Garros men’s singles champion.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future, but I’m going to keep fighting,” Nadal said in the post-match speech.

French Open Final, Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud blog

22 - Rafael #Nadal is confirmed to be the male player with the most Grand Slam titles in tennis history (22): in general, only Margaret Court (24) and Serena Williams (23) have more. Historic.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/I2Rm9HWX06 — OptaAce (@OptaAce) June 5, 2022

By the Numbers: @RafaelNadal at #RolandGarros

2,184-1,116 in games (.662)

335-34 in sets (.908)

112-3 in matches (.974)

90 straight-set wins

74 of 74 opponents defeated

39-match win streak ('10-15)

38-set win streak ('16-18)

24 sets won & 0 sets lost 6-0

7-1 on birthday (3 June) — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) June 5, 2022

More to follow