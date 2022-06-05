French Open 2022 Watch: Rafael Nadal after 14th French Open – ‘Don’t know about future but I’m gonna keep fighting’ Nadal won a 14th French Open and 22nd Grand Slam title on Sunday and also hinted that he will try to keep fighting, with speculation around his future. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Updated 2 hours ago Rafael Nadal at 2022 French Open | AFP "I'm going to keep fighting" ❤️#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/y1rhUZFiOu— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 5, 2022 Here’s the full speech:The stage is yours again, @RafaelNadal#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/Nhp3e6wrwV— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 5, 2022 More to follow We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. French Open Roland-Garros Rafael Nadal