Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia won bronze in the men’s freestyle 65kg event at the Bolat Turlykhanov Cup in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Sunday. Earlier in the day though, Aman Sehrawat picked up gold in the 57kg event.

The 17-year-old Sehrawat started his campaign with a 15-12 win over Kazakh grappler Meirambek Kartbay, before a comprehensive 10-0 win over Kyrgyzstan’s Abdymalik Karachov.

In a gripping final against Merey Bazarbayev of Kazakhstan, he came up a 10-9 win to win gold.

Bajrang meanwhile lost 5-3 to Uzbekistan’s Abbos Rakhmonov in the quarterfinal and had to wait to see if his opponent reached the final in order to compete in the repechage rounds.

Rakhmonov did get to the final, eventually winning silver. But that allowed Bajrang a chance to compete for a bronze.

The 28-year-old faced home-favourite Rifat Saibotalov but came up with a 7-0 win to win bronze on the last day of the event.

India ended its campaign at the United World Wrestling ranking series event with 11 medals – six gold, one silver and four bronze. The women’s contingent though returned with five of the six gold medals, with Sehrawat picking up the only gold among the men.

#WrestleAlmaty 57kg medal bouts results



Round 5: Aman SEHRAWAT 🇮🇳 df. Merey BAZARBAYEV 🇰🇿, 10-9

Round 5: Meirambek KARTBAY 🇰🇿 df. Abdymalik KARACHOV 🇰🇬, via inj. def.



Final standings

🥇 Aman SEHRAWAT 🇮🇳

🥈 Meirambek KARTBAY 🇰🇿

🥉 Merey BAZARBAYEV 🇰🇿 — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) June 5, 2022