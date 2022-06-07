indian sport Watch: Avani Lekhara, Tokyo Paralympics champion, wins World Cup gold medal with new world record Avani Lekhara won the gold medal in R2 – women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 at the season-opening 2022 Chateauroux World Shooting Para Sport World Cup. Scroll Staff An hour ago Avani Lekhara at Chateauroux 2022 World Cup | ShootingParaSport Facebook Avani Lekhara 🇮🇳, the new #WorldRecord holder in the 🎯 R2 - women's 10m air rifle standing SH1The Indian shooter just crushed the former record (249.6) by scoring 250.6 in the #Chateauroux2022 World Cup, in France!🤩#ShootingParaSport pic.twitter.com/R2hjg3q5Jq— #ShootingParaSport (@ShootingPara) June 7, 2022 Read more here:#Chateauroux2022 🥇 @AvaniLekhara 🇮🇳 Superb from Tokyo Paralympics champion at the season opening 2022 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup with a 🚨 world record 250.6 in the final of R2 - women's 10m air rifle standing SH1. [Replug] ✍️ @ZENIADCUNHA https://t.co/mWzxnnniCL pic.twitter.com/J5M0v8ltXT— The Field (@thefield_in) June 7, 2022 Report to follow We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tokyo Paralympics Avani Lekhara air rifle