After the 10-team Indian Premier League 2022 concluded on May 29, the action shifted back to the senior men’s domestic season. The second half of the split Ranji Trophy season, that was affected to due to Covid-19, began on Monday with all the quarter-finals taking place in Bengaluru.

Here’s a round-up of Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals:

Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh beat a favoured Karnataka by five wickets to go through to the semi-finals, thanks to some outstanding bowling and a strong showing from the batters. Set a target of 213 runs, UP were reeling at 96/4 after some aggressive bowling from Karnataka, and both Priyam Garg (52) and Rinku Singh (4) were dismissed in quick succession. However, skipper Karan Sharma (93) took it upon himself to restore order, with the help of Prince Yadav (33).

Mumbai vs Uttarakhand

Mumbai continued their dominance as they brought up a lead of 794 runs against Uttarakhand, with Yashaswi Jaiswal scoring his first first-class century off 146 balls. Earlier, skipper Prithvi Shaw (72) and Aditya Tare’s (57) fifties kept Mumbai ticking over when they elected to bat again after knocking Uttarakhand out for 114 to take a 533-run first-innings lead. Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani starred with the ball for Mumbai with 5/39.

Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh

Kumar Kartikeya starred for Madhya Pradesh as he picked 4/31 and dismissed Shubman Gill (19) and Mandeep Singh (17) early on. Anmolpreet Singh remained the highest scorer for Punjab with 31 off 107. At the end of Day 3, Punjab were 120/5 in their second innings and trailed by 58 runs.

Bengal vs Jharkhand

After tiring Jharkhand by piling on a record 773 runs, Bengal reduced Jharkhand to 139/5 as Sayan Mondal picked up 3/32. He was ably supported by spinner Shahbaz Ahmed (2/5). While Nazim Siddiqui was the top-scorer for Jharkhand with 53 off 62, skipper Saurabh Tiwary made a handy 33 off 62. However, Bengal’s mighty total saw Jharkhand trailing by 634 runs at stumps on Day 3.

