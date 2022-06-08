Harmanpreet Kaur was named captain of India’s One-Day International team for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, on the day Mithali Raj announced her retirement from international cricket.

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee met on Wednesday to pick the squads for India’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs in Dambulla and Kandy respectively.

T20I skipper Harmanpreet was handed over ODI duties as well with Mithali retiring from international cricket.

Smriti Mandhana was named as vice captain in both formats.

A notable absentee in both squads was Sneh Rana but the BCCI press release did not provide any additional information. Jhulan Goswami, another veteran star of the Indian team, wa absent from the ODI squad as well. While Jemimah Rodrigues found her name in the T20I squad, she remained out of the 50-over scheme of things after her controversial omission from the ODI squad for the World Cup.

India’s T20I Squad to face Sri Lanka: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav

India’s ODI Squad to face Sri Lanka Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol

Harmanpreet Kaur & Co's tour of Sri Lanka Day Date Match Venue Thursday 23rd June 1st T20I Dambulla Saturday 25th June 2nd T20I Dambulla Monday 27th June 3rd T20I Dambulla Friday 1st July 1st ODI Kandy Monday 4th July 2nd ODI Kandy Thursday 7th July 3rd ODI Kandy

More to follow