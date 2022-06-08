Stand-in captain KL Rahul and spinner Kuldeep Yadav were ruled out of the five-match T20 International series against South Africa, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Wednesday.

The first match of the series is scheduled to be played in Delhi on Thursday.

While Rahul suffered a right groin injury, Yadav will miss out on the series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets on Tuesday evening, as per the BCCI release.

Rishabh Pant, who was named as vice-captain of India’s original squad for the series, will take over as captain of the team in Rahul’s absence. While Hardik Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans to the Indian Premier League 2022 title recently, was named vice-captain.

Rahul had an impressive IPL 2022 campaign for Lucknow Super Giants, who played their first season of the T20 competition along with Gujarat Titans. Leading the side, the right-handed opener scored 616 runs in the season at an average of 51.33 and a strike-rate of 135.38. He was the second-highest run-scorer in the season, behind Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler.

Yadav, meanwhile, also had a fine IPL season with Delhi Capitals. The left-arm wrist spinner finished as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the season, picking 21 wickets in 14 games with an economy-rate of 8.43.

“The selection committee has not named a replacement for KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav. Both the cricketers will now report to the NCA where the medical team will assess them further and decide on the future course of treatment,” as per the BCCI statement.