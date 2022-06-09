Lakshya Sen pulled off an impressive 21-18, 21-15 win against Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters Super 500 tournament at Istora Senayan in Jakarta.

The Indian, seeded seventh, had to be at his best to overcome a stiff test from world No 13 Gemke. Both games were tight to begin with, and Lakshya trailed 10-11 at the interval on both occasions. But the second half of each game saw the India No 1 come up with good phases of play to pull ahead.

In the end, the scoreline didn’t quite reflect how hard he had to work as the match needed 54 minutes despite being a straight-games affair. Both players engaged in long rallies and thrilled the crowd with their defence too.

Lakshya prevailed in the end and the iconic Istora crowd roared in approval as the Indian threw the racket up in what is now becoming a signature celebration.

Here’s how the two games panned out:

In the previous round too, Lakshya had a tricky test against Danish veteran HK Vittinghus. But the seventh seed delivered a solid performance to complete a 21-10, 21-18 victory in 38 minutes.

Lakshya will now face third seed Chou Tien Chen in the quarterfinal. The Chinese Taipei star overcame Lee Cheuk Yiu in three enthralling games.

PV Sindhu will be in action later in the day after registering a come-from-behind win against Line Christophersen to reach the round of 16.

The fourth-seeded Indian star will face Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the round of 16. Sindhu leads the H2H 6-0 but hasn’t faced the former junior world champion since 2019.

Ashwini Ponnappa and B Sumeeth Reddy went through to the mixed doubles round of 16 with a 21-15, 21-14 win against Indonesia’s Serena Kani and Hafiz Faizal. The duo will now face second seeds Huang Yaqiong and Zheng Siwei of China.

More to follow